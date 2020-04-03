GLOBAL DISTRICT HEATING MARKET COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS: STRATEGIC MOVES OF EMERGING PLAYERS | FORTUM,VATTENFALL, ENGIE, DANFOSS, NRG ENERGY, STATKRAFT

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Global District Heating Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. This global District Heating business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin.

Global district heating market is driven by the need for industrial robots, global district heating market in estimated value from USD 176,575.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227,178.53 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

If you are involved in the District Heating industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewable, Oil & Petroleum Products, Others), Plant Type (Boiler, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient heating systems

Increasing industrialization and urbanization

Competitive Landscape and District Heating Market Share Analysis

District Heating market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to District Heating market.

Key Market Competitors: District Heating Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in district heating market are Fortum,Vattenfall AB, Engie, Danfoss AG, NRG Energy, Inc., Statkraft, SHINRYO CORPORATION, LOGSTOR A/S, Vital Energi Ltd., Kelag, Göteborg Energi, FVB Energy Inc., Alfa Laval, Ramboll Group A/S, SAVON VOIMA OYJ, Enwave Energy Corporation, Orsted A/S, Helen Oy, Keppel Corporation Limited and STEAG NEW ENERGIES among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, in Berlin for the district heating system, Vattenfall AB installed new smart heat meters.

In July 2017, Engie inaugurated Ile-de-France’s second biggest district network, the biomass boiler unit of Saint-Danis. This new boiler would help in decresing CO2 emission in Ile-de-France

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

To comprehend Global District Heating market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide District Heating market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

