Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2027| Key Players IBM, Microsoft, SunGard Availability Services, VMware Inc.,Amazon Web Services, Iland

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a distributed computing and reinforcement administration model that utilizations cloud assets to shield applications and information from the interruption brought about by the calamity. It gives an association an absolute framework reinforcement that considers business coherence in case of framework disappointment. DRaaS is frequently offered related to a catastrophe recuperation plan (DRP) or business congruity plan (BCP).

The global disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market which was represented a CAGR of +42% in the midst of the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Corporation has recently announced the addition of a new research report to its database titled as Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market. It provides a clear understanding of the subject matter and has been accumulated by suing primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards collaborating precise data relating to the market dynamics, historical events and the present scenario. Additionally, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market report also has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that impact the different segments of the overall market.

Top Key Players:

IBM, Microsoft, SunGard Availability Services, VMware Inc., Cable & Wireless Communications, Amazon Web Services, Iland, Tierpoint, Infrascale, Bluelock, Recovery Point, NTT Communications, Acronis, Geminare, Zetta Inc., Asigra, Veritas, Quorum.

This Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market has been fragmented across several global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. The information regarding the challenges and risks faced by several companies have been listed in this research report. It also sheds light on recent advancements followed by top-level companies. As such, this Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market research report is helpful for both established players and new entrants in the market. Finally, the researchers direct its focus on informative data relating to market future predictions.

Leading key players have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. Apart from this, it throws light on various startups contributing to the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market business sector. A holistic overview of the new research report has been presented with current statistics and future predictions. It also estimates the key trends and some significant factors which are fueling the progress of the market. Additionally, it includes some internal and external restraining factors which help to understand the questions faced by various stakeholders.

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segment By Type, The Product Can Be Split Into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segment By Application, Split Into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of global market by manufacturer Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market Appendix

