Global Diaphragm Valve Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2027 due to the Growth in Radio Waste Systems in Nuclear Facilities and Augmenting Household Service such as Vacuum Service and Food Processing

Diaphragm valve devices which are used to regulate and control the flow of fluids in an industrial facility. Valves are operated by opening, closing, or partially blocking the passage ways that allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure. The diaphragm is the component that restricts the media flow and the original design includes a “weir” in the valve body over which the media flows and against which the diaphragm seals. A straight through design was introduced as a valve for handling solids, and both designs can use large range of different diaphragm and lining materials. Valves are used in various industries (biotechnology, environmental protection, and chemical engineering) for the transportation of fluids between two points within an enclosed system which encourages the scope of diaphragm valve market.

Increase in the demand of diaphragm valve market is due to growth of demineralizing water systems in industrial applications. Water treatment applications are high purity applications requires minimal contact of the valve body. Diaphragm valves are mostly suitable for these applications as these are ideally preferable for media containing solids in suspension, in high purity applications, corrosive and abrasive media. For many applications in metal processing companies, deionized water (DI-Water) with very low conductivity values is required. The water can be treated economically for the processes with an ion-exchange system. Companies such as Gross Wassertechnik GmbH, a Germany based company, is specialized in industrial water treatment plants and wastewater treatment.

As per engineering export promotion council India (EEPC India), in India, Indian industrial valve market expected to grow tremendously as the key area of development is smart control valves, and 90% of offshore players are expected to allot research and development resources over the next few years.

In terms of revenue, the diaphragm valve market was valued at US$ 2,412.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,106.0 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the diaphragm valve market. The diaphragm valve market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence along with growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the diaphragm valve market is expected to witness considerable market growth over the study period is attributed to the growth in industrial applications for demineralizing water systems

On the basis of type, the weir is expected to witness the most attractive segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its fundamental linear flow characteristics, control, and throttling characteristics are enhanced by a streamlined flow path that is cavity free and provides exceptional flow control capabilities.

By application, the corrosive segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, and it will be the most attracted segment over the forecast period. Diaphragm material assures suitability for use on corrosive media, this material option provides an economical solution by discarding the need for the exotic alloys which are used in alternative valve technology.

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the diaphragm valve market. Chemical companies are investing to expand their facility in the Asia Pacific region due to low cost labor and increasing demand of diaphragm valve. In addition, increasing startups in the manufacturing sector also propels the scope of the market to grow.

Some of the prominent players operating in the diaphragm valve market include Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, International Polymer Solutions, Century Instrument Company, AP Tech, Aquasyn LLC, Carten Controls Ltd. (CCL), KSB SE & Co. KGaA, EM-Technik GmbH, WarrenValve, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., GEMÜ Gebr. Müller Apparatebau GmbH & Co. KG, Global Industrial Equipment Inc., Hiawatha Rubber, Hills-McCanna, Plast-O-Matic Valves, Inc., B M Engineering, amongst others. For instance, in 2018, Christian Burkert, a company provides fluid control systems and offers everything from single valves to high-tech sensors had launched valve islands AirLINE (Type 8652) and AirLINE SP (Type 8647) for diagnostic functions and adjustable monitoring for improving process reliability and system availability. Additionally, in 2018, BASF SE, a German chemical company, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch its production plant in China, which is fully-owned by the company. Thereby, the utilization and integration of diaphragm valve is expected to increase the demand of diaphragm valve market exponentially in the region, over the forecast period.

Diaphragm Valve Market

By Type

Weir

Straightway

By Operating Mode

Manual

Motorized

Pneumatic

Others

By Operating Pressure

0-5 bar

0-8 bar

0-10 bar

Others

By Valve Material

Metal

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDP) Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) PerFluoroAlkoxy (PFA) Others

Rubber Hard Rubber Isobutylene Isoprene Polychloroprene Polyisoprene

Others (Glass linings, etc.)

By Mode of Use

Single Use

Multi Use

By Application

Corrosive Chloro-Alkali Sulphuric Acid & Hydrochloric Acid Nitric Acid Aromatics Effluent Treatment Toxic Fluids Iron and Steel Fine Chemicals Others

Abrasive Fertilizer Titanium Dioxide Phosphate Copper Mining Gold Mining Sand Coal Slurry FGD Cement Others (Ceramics, Sewage, etc.)

General Applications Food & Beverage Waste Water & Water Demineralization Marine Vegetable Oils Pharmaceuticals Paints Fire Fighting Oil Production Automotive Gaseous effluents & Fuels Others (Compressed air and gases, mining, etc.)

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



