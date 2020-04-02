Uncategorized
Global Dental Endodontics Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026| Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company; Brasseler USA; Ivoclar Vivadent; FKG Dentaire; MANI & Others
Global Dental Endodontics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.15 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing applications of endodontic procedures due to growth of the ageing population worldwide.
Dental endodontics market report comprises of a detailed analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. This market document gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. Global dental endodontics market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. Dental endodontics market research report is an imperative document in planning business objectives or goals.
Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Endodontics Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental endodontics market are Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; Ultradent Products Inc.; Septodont Holding; Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company; Brasseler USA; Ivoclar Vivadent; FKG Dentaire; MANI,INC.; KaVo Kerr; PreXion; COLTENE Group; Zimmer Biomet; Institut Straumann AG and Nobel Biocare Services AG.
Market Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising levels of geriatric population globally are major factors driving the market growth
Change in eating habits that have resulted in rise of dental disorders and oral diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
Strict regulatory policies and strict approval procedure in place for the approval and advancement of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
High cost and lack of reimbursement policies of dental procedures are some of the factors acting as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Dental Endodontics Market
By Product
Instruments
Endodontic Scalers & Lasers
Machine Assisted Obturation System
Apex Locators
Motors
Others
Consumables
Obturation
Obturation Filling Materials
Others
Access Cavity Preparation
Endodontic Burs
Others
Shaping and Cleansing
Endodontic Files & Shapers
Irrigating Solutions & Lubricants
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Academic & Research Institutes
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is a first of its kind three-dimensional rubber dam. This procedure will help in protecting patients and enhance the effectiveness of physicians in endodontic and restorative dental procedures.
In February 2017, PreXion announced that they had launched “PreXion Excelsior 3D CBCT”, with this product capable of delivering high quality of images and even reducing exposure to radiation significantly.
Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Endodontics Market
Global dental endodontics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental endodontics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
