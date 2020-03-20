Global Denim Jeans Market Size Will Hit USD 88,000 Million By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Denim Jeans Market – By Product Type (Economy, Standard, Premium, and Super Premium) and By End-user (Women, Men, and Children): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global denim jeans market in 2019 was approximately USD 71,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 88,000 Million by 2026.

Jeans are a type of trousers or pants, usually through dungaree or denim cloth. Frequently the word “jeans” refers to an actual style of denim, known as “blue jeans”. In term of “blue jeans” has extended in usage for many garments with coats trousers, and overalls from blue-colored denim. Denim is an indigo-dyed cotton fabric which is the weft permits in many more warp fibers. In the time period develops from ‘Serge De Nimes’, the French city wherever it is produced. Denim is usually colored in blue with natural indigo color to create blue Jeans, however “jean” formerly represented a dissimilar, brighter cotton textile; the current usage of jeans comes after the French word for Italy and Genoawherever the first denim trousers remained complete. Jeans exceed age, cost-effective and style barriers. Embellishments, Showers, leg openings and tags fluctuate with fashion impulses, and then jeans themselves must extend iconic status. Jean fabric shows that it emerged in the cities of Nimes, Genoa, and Italy, France.

The global denim jeans market divided into major regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the above-mentioned regions, Europe is expected to develop at an important rate over the forecast period. The industrial advancement in built-up to processing is projected as a key market driver in the region.Europe is expected to grow at an of25% share with CAGR 3% during 2019-2026.

In terms of product type, the denim jeans market is bifurcated into the economy, standard, premium, and super-premium. Premium denim jeans must develop most of the main segment and brand-conscious and directing a fashion and customers who remain arranged to buy them at quality prices. Furthermore, it provides a style statement through expensively enhancing the fashion of an individual.

In terms of end-user, the denim jeans market is bifurcated into women, men, and children. The global denim market for women has shown a significant growth rate. Fashion is an important aspect of women’s wear. Increasing the working women population, rising number of white-collar employees and increasing acceptance of jeans as formal attire in many commercial sectors is expected to boost the demand for the denim jean’s product within the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing incline of women towards online shopping coupled with attractive discounts offered by the companies is expected to enhance the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The global denim jeans market report profiles some of the key players operating in the market. The key players in the market are Levi Strauss & Co, V.F. Corporation, The Gap, Inc., PVH Corp., Industria de DiseñoTextil, S.A., H & M Hennes&Mauritz AB (publ), Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., American Eagle OutfittersInc, Forever 21 Inc, Bestseller AS, ASOS Plc, Guess Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., and others.

This report segments the denim jeans market as follows:

Global Denim Jeans Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Economy

Standard

Premium

Super Premium

Global Denim Jeans Market: By End-user Segmentation Analysis

Women

Men

Children

Global Denim Jeans Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



