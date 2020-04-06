Global Decorative Paint and Coatings Market 2020: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation, DAW SE, DuluxGroup Ltd., Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint (India)

Decorative paint and coatings market is expected to reach USD 161.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growth in automotive industry and increase in the industrialization is the factor for the decorative paint and coatings market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the decorative paint and coatings market report are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation, DAW SE, DuluxGroup Ltd., Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., BASF Coatings, Berger Paints India Limited, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Hempel A/S, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., Tikkurila., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Decorative Paint and Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

Decorative paint and coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, product type, technology, raw material and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the decorative paints and coating market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, epoxy, and other.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into pigments, additives and solvents.

Decorative paints and coating market on the basis of application is segmented into residential construction and non- residential construction.

Based on product type, the decorative paints and coating market is divided into wood coating, distempers, distempers, primer, and other.

Technology segment of the decorative paints and coating market is divided into water- based, high solids, powder and solvent based.

Decorative paints and coating market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline.

