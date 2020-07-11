The global counter drone market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 21.4% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Increase in the number of security breaches by unidentified drones at public places and critical infrastructure has spurred the demand for counter drones.

Counter drone technology which is also known as counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and intercept unmanned aircraft. A new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging as concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities. Counter drones destroy the drone using a projectile like a missile. It is a multi-layered platform which comprise of modular, passive and/or active systems for the detection, verification and neutralization of unauthorized drones. The increase in the usage of commercial drones has resulted in the need for counter UAV technology that can neutralize the rogue drones. The systems can be ground-based, hand-held or UAV-based.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing number of security violation incidents by unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) coupled with the rise in terrorism and illegal activities is expected to boost the demand for counter drones. This, in turn, is driving the market growth.

Rising adoption of UAVs for leisure and professional activities has resulted in the increase of aerial attacks among public and government and thus fueling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure in the counter drone technology in order to destroy the drones that pose to a threat to national security is driving the growth of the market.

Rising government support for the development and commercialization of advanced drone detection and mapping technologies offering accurate tracking and enhanced detection, along with anti-jamming and direction-finding capabilities is expected to boost the demand for anti-drone systems. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Cost incurred in R&D activities is quite high owing to the use of laser technology. This has been restraining the market growth.

Advancements in drone technologies and development of small-sized and low cost anti-drones that can identify micro-UAVs ranging from 1.5 to 2 kilometers is creating opportunities for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global counter drone market are Leonardo Spa, Airbus S.A.S, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, L3 Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Dedrone GmbH, Rheinmetall Group, Chess Dynamics, DeTect Inc., and Liteye Systems, Inc.

The global counter drone market has been segmented on the basis of

Technology

Laser

Kinetic

Electronics

Defense Types

Detection Systems

Detection & Disruption Systems

End-users

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Counter Drone Market Overview Global Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Counter Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

