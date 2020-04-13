Global Cold Plasma Market 2020-2025: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology

Global Cold Plasma Market is expected to reach USD 3,156.1 million by 2025 from USD 943.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Cold plasma market research report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. Only authentic tools of market analysis are used on which businesses can trust confidently. It presents with the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period. The report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and their buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios. This cold plasma report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics.

Key Points: Global Cold Plasma Market

Nordson Corporation is going to dominate the global cold plasma market followed by Plasmatreat GmbH and Enercon Industries Corporation. Some other players include CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Europlasma, Henniker Plasma, Neoplas tools GmbH, Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc., Tantec A/S, Bovie Medical, Wacker Chemie AG, IonMed and Devicefarm among others.

The atmospheric pressure segment is dominating the global cold plasma market with the market share 62.2%.

The direct treatment segment is dominating the global cold plasma market with 63.3% market share. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Cold Plasma Market

On the basis of regime type global cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure. In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.2% shares and will cross USD 1,984.7 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.6%.

On the basis of technology global cold plasma market is segmented into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact. In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.3% shares and will cross USD 2,022.0 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.6%. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 486.9 million in 2025 from USD 139.8 million in 2017.

On the basis of industry global cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical. In 2018, electronics and semiconductor segment is estimated to rule with 27.6% shares and will cross USD 903.5 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.0%. The electronics and semiconductor is further sub segmented into coating, etching and thin film depositions. The polymer and plastic is further sub segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others. The textile is further sub segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others. The food & agriculture is further sub segmented into packaging decontamination, food surface decontamination, wastewater treatment and seed germination. The medical is further sub segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, dermatology and surgeries.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

