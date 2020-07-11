The global cloud data integration market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Utility style with low costing, no investment in hardware, and location independence are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Through flexible and cost-effective solutions cloud integrations solutions are gaining popularity in organizations to improve IT infrastructure. Increasing adoption of cloud data integration by financial institutions due to decrease in infrastructure cost and enhanced security is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cloud Integration is a demonstration or occurrence of integrating an arrangement of tools and advancements, that associate different systems, applications, data procedure, repositories, and IT situations. The cloud services can be accessed by various devices by a network or internet, once the system is integrated. Cloud integration has uncovered another open door for business and associations to interface the unique system and furthermore profit by combining all their improved functional connectivity, cloud applications, and premise system as well as data processes. The integration can be done by two methods, by application integrations and by data integration. Synchronization between the data is done in data integration. During data integration a data can be transformed, processes, and transported and is strongly related to data integration. Connection and arrangement of different applications is done in application integration.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Faster connectivity to run various applications is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Exchange of data outside or within the organizations can be done by cloud integration which drives the market growth.

Less infrastructure cost and easy accessibility is expected to influence the growth of the market.

Increasing use of cloud integration in different industry verticals may contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing demand for cloud computing services is fuelling the growth of the cloud data integration market.

Cloud computing services such as storage, application accessibility and other application services are gaining popularity, in turn contributing to the growth of the market.

Rising security concerns of cyber-attack may hamper the market growth.

Economic difficulties and financial uncertainty rate may act as a restrain to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global cloud data integration market include Microsoft, Jitterbit, Oracle, Zapier, IBM, Dell, Talend, SnapLogic, Bedrock Data, G2 Crowd, SAP, Software, Informatica, and Adeptia. The competition in global cloud data integration market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

The global cloud data integration market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Hardware

Software

Services

Applications

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & ITES

Utilities

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Cloud Data Integration Market Overview Global Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

