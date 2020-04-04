Global Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market was estimated to grow at a rate of 14.6% during the forecast period owing to rising number of clinical trials driving the overall demand for CTMS across key markets, says Absolute Markets Insights

Every year the life science industry witnesses a global increase in the number of clinical trials. The increase in the number of clinical trials carried out can be due to factors such as the rapidly rising geriatric numbers across the developed and emerging regions, growing incidence of chronic diseases, the expiry of breakthrough medications, the scarcity of government funding for clinical trials and fierce competition in the pharmaceutical industry amongst others. As of December, 2017, 260,848 clinical trials were registered around the globe.

Market players have implemented a range of growth strategies, such as product launches, strategic acquisitions, alliances, partnerships, collaborations and expansions, to boost their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the clinical trials management system market. Among those business strategies, product improvements, agreements and alliances were the growth strategy most widely adopted by the industry participants. On the other hand, long approval time and high cost for clinical trials, difficulties in recruiting and enrolling the patients for clinical trial are certain areas of concern in the market. High costs involved in clinical studies can, however, can critically impact the overall clinical trials management system market.

Oracle (US) is major player in the CTMS business. Because of its diverse geographic reach and large customer base, strong brand identity, selective acquisition program and partnerships, the company is considered one of the top players in the clinical trials management system market. The company provides cloud based clinical trials management system. The business has a large regional reach over 175 countries. The company focuses primarily on expansions and acquisitions to improve its dominant market position. It opened its Oracle Cloud EU area in Germany in 2017, with the introduction of modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) architecture and platform as a service (PaaS) architecture.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global clinical trials management system market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On-premise deployment type accounted the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue the same trend over the forecast period. On the other hand, cloud based is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its low costs features.

Based on component, hardware segment held the largest share in 2018. The services segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to rising number of maintenance, deployment and installation services adopted by both small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

In terms of revenue, the contract research organizations is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% owing to the rising number of clinical trial outsourcing numbers by pharmaceutical companies in 2019 owing to ease of availability.

Some of the key industry players operational in the clinical trial management system market includes Bio Clinica, Medidata Solutions, DataTrak Internationals, Bio-Optronics, Merge Healthcare (IBM Watson), DSG, Forte Research Systems, MedNet Solutions, Omnicomm Systems, Oracle, MasterControl, Parexel Informatics and Veeva Systems. Industry players implement strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions that assist them in maintaining their market position.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US) is another major player in the clinical trials management system market. The business is one of the leading cloud (software-as – a-service) technology providers, and has established relationships with CROs and pharmaceutical companies. Medidata is available in over 130 countries worldwide with a clientele base of over 800.

Some of the major market developments seen in 2017 in clinical trials management system market are ,MedNet Solutions launched the most recent version of iMedNet with enhanced features. Medidata Solutions and Karyopharm Therapeutics collaborated to combine and expand their solutions, namely CTMS and regulatory solutions

Clinical Trials Management Systems Market

By Component type Software Hardware Services

By Delivery mode Web Cloud On-Premise

By Product Enterprise Based Site Based Services

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

