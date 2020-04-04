Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market was estimated to grow at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising awareness about Maternal and Perinatal Health, says Absolute Markets Insights

Owing to an increasing awareness of the importance of maternal and perinatal health, the global market for clinical perinatal software is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Perinatal phase is the period of time starting from the 20th to 28th week of gestation and lasting 1 to 4 weeks after child birth. The family has to face different physical, psychological and social factors during this period. The increasing number of still births worldwide and ease of administrative operations offered by the clinical perinatal software is influencing the nonprofit organizations and healthcare providers to adopt the software. According to WHO 18.4 babies were still born for every 100 births in 2015 worldwide, with more than 7178 deaths a day. The percentage of still birth is high in low and middle income countries than in developed countries. Such an alarming number of stillbirth is encouraging the healthcare practitioners and policy makers to focus on the safety and quality of care provided for the pregnant woman. But, the limited awareness about the software in the under developed economies is restraining the market growth. Nonprofit organizations like WHO recognizes prenatal complexity as an important social issue, hence numerous programs and awareness campaigns regarding prenatal health are being held all over the globe.

The software market’s growth trajectory is expected to be dictated by technological advances offering greater precision and effectiveness. The software highlights prenatal uncertainty by monitoring and mitigating fetal wellbeing. The popularity of standalone software is more among the end users due to rising demand for mHealth applications among the consumers to monitor the maternal health. While the use of integrated software is projected to increase in the forecast period owing to integration services offered by the software companies and ease of workflow monitoring offered by it.

The customized client oriented solutions offered by the on-premise software has helped in maintaining the demand in the forecast period. Furthermore, the ease of data maintenance and cost effectiveness offered by the cloud deployment highlights an increase in its demand in the predicted period. Technological advances has helped in monitoring the fetal physical parameters by electronic fetal monitoring systems. These systems utilize the perinatal software for data sharing and storage. The increase in number of hospitals is helping in usage of software for managing workflow operations. The rising usage of mobile devices for monitoring fetal and maternal health and for patient documentation in the hospitals is leading to increase in usage of the software.

High per capita income, high literacy and health awareness amongst women, increasing number of stillbirth cases and proportionally larger governmental healthcare spending has made North America a dominant region with highest market share in the perinatal software market. The advent of artificial intelligence in the perinatal software will help in easing patient monitoring and workflow operations. “PeriWatch Vigilance” is a software platform that aids in identifying the patients whose condition has become critical patients.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global clinical perinatal software market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key report suggestions-

In terms of revenue, the integrated software from the type segment is expected to show growth owing to rising number of hospitals that utilize the software for workflow management.

The cloud-based deployment segment shows an increase in demand during the forecast period due to the cost-effectiveness and ease of data management.

The software displays a high applicability in the fetal data monitoring due to rising usage of electronic fetal monitoring systems in the hospitals to monitor the fetal physical parameters.

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global clinical perinatal software market. The high per capita income, increase stillbirths cases and high government expenditure on health are the factors leading the market boost in the region.

The primary market participants in clinical perinatal software market include K2 Medical Systems Ltd., PeriGen, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., GE Healthcare, AS Software Inc., MERIDIAN HEALTH INFORMATICS PTY. LTD., COGNITIVE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Clinical Computer Systems, Inc., amongst several others.

