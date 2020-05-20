HealthScienceUncategorizedWorld
Global Clinical Data Exchange Market to 2026 Report Reviews Size, In-depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis|New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft
Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Clinical Data Exchange research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Clinical Data Exchange report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution
- In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement
Opportunities in the market
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Clinical Data Exchange Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Clinical Data Exchange market.
Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market
By Component
- Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
- Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
- Record Locator Service (RLS)
- Clinical Data Repository
- Others
By Implementation Model
- Centralized/Consolidated Model
- Decentralized/Federated Models
- Hybrid Model
By Setup Type
- Private
- Public
By Exchange Type
- Direct Exchange
- Query-Based Exchange
- Consumer Mediated Exchange
By Application
- Internal Interfacing
- Secure Messaging
- Work Flow Management
- Web Portal Development
- Others
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Healthcare Providers
- Public Health Agencies
- Healthcare Payers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
