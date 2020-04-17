Global Chemical and Nutritional Testing Market 2026:Industry Analysis By BUREAU VERITAS, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SCS Global Services, SAI Global Pty Limited

Global chemical & nutritional testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing health conscious consumers preferring food products or supplements with higher vitamin percentage is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global chemical & nutritional testing market Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, BUREAU VERITAS, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SCS Global Services, SAI Global Pty Limited, TÜV Rheinland, TÜV NORD GROUP, ASPIRATA, Mérieux NutriSciences, UL LLC, ALS Laboratories, Alex Stewart Food Test Lab, ALS Laboratories (UK) Limited, Certified Laboratories, Inc, Alfa Chemistry, RBP Chemical Technology, Inc, AGQ Labs USA among others.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness among consumers will increase the market growth

Implementation of food safety & nutritional labeling regulations may boost the growth of the market

Globalization of food trade is the driving factor of the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing advancement in technology will also propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Challenges such as the compositional quality and safety to be monitored in order to track contamination, adulteration, product consistency, may hamper the growth of the market

Dearth of authorized organizations for food nutrition testing in developing economies is the restraining factor of the market growth

Limited resources, restricted technology and poor management will probably lead to a lack of infrastructure for food analysis lab in developing nations may restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Chemical and Nutritional Testing Market

By Product Type

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks

Dairy & Desserts

Meat & Poultry

Sauces

Dressings and Condiments

Fruits & Vegetables

Baby Food

Others

By Application

Agrichemicals

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Ontera Inc. collaborated with German based chemical company BASF SE, a company engaged in areas such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care and agricultural solutions. With this collaboration both the companies will be creating in-field testing for the detection of crop diseases and resistances to help the farmers

In May 2018, Eurofins opened improved and extended lab in Suzhou for food testing. The new lab offers compliance food and feed sample testing, which are based on regulation from U.S., European Union, Japan and China. They are providing wide range of testing such as nutrition, mycotoxin, chemistry, GMOs, dairy and pesticides among others

