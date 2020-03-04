Global Chalcogenide Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global chalcogenide glass market is expected to grow from USD 64.63 million in 2019 to USD 115.48 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Chalcogenide glass is a glass containing one or more chalcogens (sulfur, selenium and tellurium, but excluding oxygen). Such glasses are covalently bonded materials and may be classified as covalent network solids. Polonium is also a chalcogen but is not used because of its strong radioactivity. Chalcogenide materials behave rather differently from oxides, in particular their lower band gaps contribute to very dissimilar optical and electrical properties. Chalcohalide glasses are also ideal alternative materials for incorporation into lasers, planar optics, photonic integrated circuits, and other active devices. Chalcogenide Glass is used as a composite in construction industry. It is highly used in building materials, owing to the properties, such as lightweight, fire resistant, anti-corrosive, and exhibits excellent strength.

Increasing usage of chalcogenide glass in various end user industries, is one of the key factor driving the growth of chalcogenide glass market. This material is very good in making shapes on the front of any building and it is less dense than steel. Therefore, the usage of glass fiber is increasing in construction industry, which is fuelling the demand during the forecast period. Because of their large nonlinearities, chalcogenide glasses are promising candidates for alloptical switching (AOS) applications. In addition to this, with the increasing demand for imaging quality, the surface integrity of chalcogenide glasses becomes increasingly important. However, chalcogenide glasses have relatively weak chemical bonds leading to poor thermomechanical properties with respect to the oxide glasses, which could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The chalcogenide glass market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Type segment includes monolayer and multilayer. The multilayer segment held largest market share of 67.37% and valued at USD 43.48 million in 2019. Application segment includes electronics, communication, aerospace, and automobile. The electronics segment held the largest market share of 35.29% in 2019, due to its rigid properties, glassy, amorphous and disordered chalcogenide materials are useful in optoelectronic applications. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of 27.58% in 2019, due to increasing demand for chalcogenide glass. Countries such as U.S. and Canada are some of the prominent countries in the North America region. Furthermore, presence of key market players in the region, further boosting the growth of chalcogenide glass market.

The major companies for the global chalcogenide glass market are Schott AG, IRradiance Glass, LTS Chemical, Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Umicore Electro-Optic Materials, AGC, and Gooch & Housego PLC among others.

In June 2015, Gooch & Housego PLC announced that the company opened it office in the Nagoya, Japan, to expand its chalcogenide glass business in Japan and Asia Pacific region.

