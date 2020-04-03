Global Cell Separation Technology Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like TERUMO BCT, INC., STEMCELL Technologies Inc, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck KGaA, Akadeum Life Sciences

cell separation technology market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.64 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the vast growth associated with the geriatric population volumes that are significantly more prone to chronic and neurological disorders. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cell separation technology market are TERUMO BCT, INC., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck KGaA, Akadeum Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric, QIAGEN, Cambridge Bioscience Limited, IBA GmbH, Elveflow, MPR Associates, Inc. and ANGLE plc among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cell separation technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell separation technology market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Cell Separation Technology Market

Cell separation technology deals with the isolation and separation of cells from a sample of cell mixture depending upon their intracellular and extracellular properties. It comprises of a significant component in development of stem cell therapy, disease diagnostics. This method is being highly prevalent in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry due to the large-scale prevalence of chronic diseases and the effectiveness of stem cell therapeutic system for its treatment.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic long-lasting diseases, along with high levels of investment being done for the expansion of biotechnology industry boost the growth of this market

Advancements and innovation in technologies is expected to fuel the market growth

Increasing focus of various pharmaceutical companies to partake in stem cell therapeutics is expected to impede the market growth

Rising awareness and information regarding the availability of these technologies can also act as a driver

Market Restraints

Dearth of technically skilled individuals is expected to restrict the market growth

Concerns regarding presence of strict regulations and compliances for cell separation is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Technology

Immunomagnetic Cell Separation

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Immunodensity Cell Separation

Microfluidic Cell Separation

By Application

Stem Cell Research

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cancer Research

Others

By End-User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire QT Holdings Corporation d/b/a Quad Technologies. The cell separation technology offered by Quad Technologies, branded as “Quickgel” is an innovative breakthrough in the overall process for clinical and gene therapy applications. The combination of these organizations is a strategic expansion of technologies helping accelerate the rate at which the products are being commercialized

In November 2016, QIAGEN and Carl Zeiss AG announced the launch of a Single-Cell isolation product. “QIAscout” is a novel medical device which is designed for the isolation of viable single cells from a sample helping in highly precise single-cell analysis in next-generation sequencing or polymerase chain reaction. Carl Zeiss AG will market the device as an add-on for various microscopes and is compatible with any brand of inverted microscope range

