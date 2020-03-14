Global Capnography Device Market Opportunity Assessments 2020-2025| Smiths Medical, Diamedica, Masimo Corporation, Welch Allyn

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Capnography Device Market has given an in-depth information about Global Capnography Device Market economy to readers.

The main company in this survey is: Smiths Medical, Diamedica, Masimo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Medtronic, Nonin Medical, Nihon Kohden,and others

Based on Compoents, the market is segmented into OEM Modules, Thermal Sources,

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Hand-held, Stand-alone, Multi-parameter,

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Main stream, Side stream, Microstream,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Emergency Medicine, Procedural Sedation, Critical care, Others,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Others,

Capnography device provides critical monitoring of patient’s health such as respiratory rate, concentration of CO2 partial pressure in exhalation and others. Capnography device emerged as a staple technology as standard of care for emergency patients. This device become an expectation for moderate to heavy sedation owing to its benefits in a wide range of medical conditions. Thereby, many government organizations have recommended the use of capnographies in hospitals, clinics or in critical care settings. For example, in 2010, the American Heart Association (AHA) started recommending the use of capnography devices to verify endotracheal tubes placements in triage for acute coronary syndrome patients. Similarly, in October 2010, the American Society of Anesthesiologists amended their standards for Basic Anesthetic Monitoring that recommend the utilization of capnography in moderate to deep sedation.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Capnography Device Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Capnography Device industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Capnography Device industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

