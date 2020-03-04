Global Bus and Mobile Air Conditioner Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global bus and mobile air conditioner unit market is expected to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2019 to USD 2.20 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Automobile air conditioning (also called A/C) systems use air conditioning to cool the air in a vehicle. Air conditioning (often referred to as AC, A/C, or air con) is the process of removing heat and moisture from the interior of an occupied space, to improve the comfort of occupants. Air conditioning can be used in both domestic and commercial environments. This process is most commonly used to achieve a more comfortable interior environment, typically for humans and other animals; however, air conditioning is also used to cool/dehumidify rooms filled with heat-producing electronic devices, such as computer servers, power amplifiers, and even to display and store some delicate products, such as artwork.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411545/request-sample

Changing climate and increasing global warming which also affect passengers in buses is one of the primary factor propelling the growth of the global bus and mobile air conditioner units market. In addition to this, providing comfort to the passenger while travelling also propelling the growth of market. The trend in automotive air conditioning has moved from manually adjusted through to semi-automatic to fully automatic and now fully automatic dual zone for front seat passengers or even rear seat passengers. Thus, this new trend is anticipated to drive the growth of market overt the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost and mechanical failure, are some of the key factors hindering the growth of market.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes copper coil and aluminum coil. Copper coil segment held largest market share of 55.54% and valued at USD 780.56 million in 2019. Copper coil subjected to formicary corrosion (happens in the presence of oxygen, water and organic acid). Although, corrosion on copper coils can be avoided by proper maintenance and cleaning on a regular basis. Application segment includes bus and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles segment held the largest market share of 53.25% in 2019. Truck drivers are at the wheel for up to ten hours a day. A comfortable climate in the driver’s cab is of decisive importance to the driver’s performance and driving safety. Air conditioning isn’t just about ensuring drivers and vehicle operators can avoid heat exhaustion and a whole range of other heat-related health risks; it’s also about comfort. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, owing to increasing various government initiatives to install the ACs in the buses.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/bus-and-mobile-air-conditioner-unit-market-by-411545.html

The major companies for the global bus and mobile air conditioner unit market are DENSO Corporation, Sgm Co., Inc., TransACNR Solutions PVT LTD, Surin International Private Limited, Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited, Thermo King Corporation (subsidiary of Ingersoll-Rand Plc), Sphere Thermal Systems Pvt. Ltd. (subsidiary SPHERE group), and ATS Elgi Limited (subsidiary of ELGI Equipments Limited) among others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com