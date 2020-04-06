Health
Global bursitis treatment market Future Forecast Report 2020 with Latest Industry Developments 2027
Global bursitis treatment market
Global bursitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global bursitis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global bursitis treatment market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand of disease specific treatment for bursitis and prevalent cases of family history of this condition are the key drivers for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bursitis treatment market are Bone Therapeutics SA, Vesalius Medical Technologies, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Larken Laboratories, Inc, Lannett, WOCKHARDT, Fera Pharmaceuticals and others
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2017, Vesalius Medical Technologies received the U.S. patent for its Bursitis treatment device and method for the treatment of inflammation of a bursa in a patient’s joint. It was filed in the September 2015. The U.S. grants of this patents enables the company to generates the revenue by out-licensed their products to other pharma companies.
Market Definition: Global Bursitis Treatment Market
Bursitis is severe inflammation of a bursa. It causes tenderness, swelling and pain in the joints. Bursae is small jelly like sacs that are located throughout the body predominantly in around the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, and heel is act as cushions to help reduce the friction. The patients with bursitis experienced dull pain, tenderness, and stiffness near the affected bursa.
Global Bursitis Treatment Market By Type (Anterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis, Posterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis, Hip Bursitis and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Physical Therapy), Drugs (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers
- Vulnerable aging population can enhance the market growth
- Rise in prevalence of arthritis and sudden injuries can develop bursitis can also act as a market driver
- Accelerates demand of novel therapies is driving the growth of this market
- Adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and vigorous aggressive exercise which involved overuse and repeated movements of body can cause bursitis is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is unavailable and unaffordable which can hamper the market growth
- Preference over non-conventional therapy over pharmacological therapies is restraint the market growth
- Lack of skilled expertise in some middle-income and low-income countries also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Bursitis Treatment Market
By Type
- Anterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis
- Posterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis
- Hip Bursitis
- Others
By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Surgery
- Physical Therapy
By Drugs
- Corticosteroids
- Dexamethasone
- Prednisone
- Antibiotic
- Flucloxacillin
- Erythromycin
- Clarithromycin
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
Table of Contents-Snapshot
– Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Industry Forecast
Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global bursitis treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
