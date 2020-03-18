Global Building Management System Market Strategic Assessment 2020: Emerging Players are Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls

This Building Management System market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to the current scenario and future prospects by considering several industry aspects of the ICT industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Building Management System report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the ICT industry. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are mentioned in the report.

Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period By 2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.

Building Management Systems (BMS) are software-based building control systems that track and control the building’s mechanical and electrical devices including fire system, security system, lighting, power system, and ventilation. Management systems for building are composed of software and hardware. The tendency of these systems is surging preference for eco-friendly, energy efficient, and demand for automation for security system in buildings.

By Software (Facility Management, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Infrastructure Management), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component (Hardware, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

In May 2018, Honeywell International Inc. had launched IQ Vision. It is a building energy management system which enables the building owners to optimize and manage the usage of energy. It has integrated various tools on a platform such as smart devices, internet protocols and trend controllers. This launch will enable the building owners to effectively control the building system.

In November 2017, Johnson Controls had launched BCPro which is an advanced Building Automation System designed for commercial buildings. The tools enable the easy and fast setup which helps in the reduction of configuration time. BCPro provides vivid function such as illumination, customization and editing for the easy access for viewing of data. The launch had improved system software and controllers communication processes to ensure the reliability and stability.

