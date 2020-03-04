Global Bollards Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global bollards market is expected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2019 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

A bollard is a short post used to create a protective or architectural perimeter. When installed primarily as a visual guide, bollards guide traffic and mark boundaries. They come in a wide variety of shapes and styles to accentuate or visually stand out in their settings. Bollards can also be constructed to physically block vehicle incursion, protecting people and property. These security bollards may have decorative elements or be chosen to complement the landscape, but their primary consideration is resistance to impact forces. Bollards can be made from almost any material, depending on their needed function, but the most common bollards are metal, stone, cement, or plastic. It is used to control or direct road traffic, such as posts arranged in a line to obstruct the passage of motor vehicles. The term can also be used to describe short, post-like light fixtures.

With the growing emphasis on the safety and security in the private and public infrastructures, the bollards market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. Bollards perform an important role in security, as they can protect a sensitive area against intrusion by vehicles without disrupting the flow of pedestrians. Military bases and hospitals are two examples of sites that rely on bollards to keep traffic out of particular areas. Public transport hubs also use bollards to separate different types of traffic, such as vehicles and pedestrians.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes stationary type, tyra type, and movable type. Stationary type segment held largest market share of 47.56% and valued at USD 978.69 million in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for stationary bollard in safety & security and traffic applications. Application segment includes traffic application, protection application, and other applications. Traffic application segment held the largest market share of 44.12% in 2019. Bollards creates physical and visual barriers that direct vehicles and manage traffic. In addition to this, it also prevent access to off-limits areas, separate lanes or directions of traffic, and line roadways, while also allowing pedestrians to pass unimpeded. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe region accounted for the major market share of 26.65% in 2019. This is mainly due to high usage of bollards for the traffic management and other applications. Furthermore, presence of key players in the region further driving the growth of market.

The major companies for the global bollards market are Calpipe, Eaton, Reliance Foundary, TrafficGuard, Ironsmith, Landscape Forms, Ideal Shield, FairWeather, Bega, DuMor, SlowStop Guarding Systems, LLC, BOLLARD SOLUTIONS, SlowStop Guarding Systems, LLC, and FORMS+SURFACES among others.

In April 2018, TrafficGuard announced the launch of new traffic bollards using different types of carbon steel and stainless steel to keep vehicles from entering buildings.

