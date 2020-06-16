Global Biotechnology Reagents Market to raise at a CAGR of +7% Over the Forecast Period 2020-2028| Leading Players – Life Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Water Corporation

The global Biotechnology Reagents market is expected to register a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period 2020-2028.

Biotechnology reagents are the elements or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to deliver a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, bioscience, diagnosis, and education.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Biotechnology Reagents Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Biotechnology Reagents Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Biotechnology Reagents Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market Key Players

Life Technologies, (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Water Corporation (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Bio-Rad (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), Betcon Dickinson (U.S.)

Market Segmentation by Type:

Life science

Analytical

Market Segmentation by Application:

Protein synthesis and purification

Gene expression

DNA and RNA analysis

Drug testing

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

