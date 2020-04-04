Global bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period owing to the increasing frequency of outsourcing R&D activities by the major pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies, says Absolute Markets Insights

The majority of big sales in the pharmaceutical companies go off-patent, which is expected to push drugmakers investments to replenish their respective pipelines. This is one of the main reasons why bioanalytical testing services will grow. There are Contract Research Organizations (CROs) which diversify expertise as compared to pharma companies for performing clinical trials in a wide regions of geographies. Development of drugs with a very specific therapeutic areas is one of the key factor responsible for their growing demand from the pharmaceutical segment. Increasing complexity and the number of standards that a single molecule may have to meet, is driving substantial growth in the outsourcing market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services.

Therefore, companies are required to keep abreast of regulatory changes and to make use of experience and advisory services to be in line with changing requirements. In addition, international organizations such as the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) provide harmonized guidelines, which are updated regularly. Biosimilar growth, hybrid drugs, and other revolutionary therapies has resulted in increased demand for specific test forms. Therefore, as businesses diversify their company to a new location, environmental requirements must be met, which may allow them to perform specific types of research. Such factors are expected to drive the bioanalytical testing services market over the forecast period.

Demand for testing service and new molecule development or innovation have been hand in hand. Various concerns such as competitiveness, lead-time to market and pricing are the reason why companies have outsourced bioanalytical testing service. The demand has also influenced the end-user, affecting the performance of the market players as they are more anxious about personal care, leading to higher consumption of pharmaceutical products.

In the competitive world, pharma companies have focused on their core competencies in R&D. To boost their R&D pipeline productivity, the pharma companies are focusing increasingly on outsourcing R&D activities from CROs. As a strategic initiative pharma companies are engaging themselves to CROs on a long term basis and looking for outsourcing in the high volume of work throughout drug development and discovery.

CROs like IQVIA Inc, PPD Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America and Charles River among others are forming partnership. Major factor in forming strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies is due to the decline in R&D productivity and longer drug development times. For cost savings purpose with volume-based outsourcing through FTE (Full Time Equivalent) engagement, Pharma companies are looking for more R&D outsourcing.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global bioanalytical testing services market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Some of the key market players include PPD Inc, ICON Plc, Laboratory Corporation of America, Charles River, inVentiv Health, SGS SA, Toxikon Inc, Intertek group and Pace Analytical Services LLC Collaborations, service portfolio expansions and merger and acquisitions are the key strategic undertakings by these players.

Various kind of technology are offered by pharmaceutical companies. One of such technology offered by SGS SA as Dry Blood Spot (DBS) has plenty of advantages over traditional methods.

Benefits of the DBS method include minimal sample requirement, convenient sample shipment, storage, low biohazard risks and absence of post-collection processing. (LabCorp) Laboratory Corporation of America acquired Covance in Feb 2015. This acquisition had an expected expansion to biopharmaceutical reach of LabCorp globally, promoting number of projects and higher profits.

The majority of R&D strategic partnerships are happening between pharma companies and large/mid-sized CROs. ICON Plc made an acquisition of Clinical Research Management Inc (ClinicalRM) in Sept 2016, it became a leading provider of full service and functional research solutions to expand its service portfolio. Such mergers, acquisitions and collaborations has aided the global bioanalytical testing services market in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the next eight years

The pharmaceutical companies in North America is expecting several investment with combination to changes in clinical trial assessment. North America dominated the regional market due to presence of a strong biotechnology industry in the U.S.

