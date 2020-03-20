Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Will Reach USD 24.5 Billion By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Battlefield Management Systems Market By System (Communication & Networking System, Navigation & Imaging System, and Computing System), By Component [Computer Software, Wireless Communication Devices, Tracking Devices, Display Devices, Night Vision Devices, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), Computer Hardware Devices, Imaging Devices, and Wired Communication Devices], By Application (Headquarter, Soldier, and Vehicle), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global battlefield management systems market exceeded USD 16 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% and is anticipated to hit USD 24.5 Billion by 2026.

In a battlefield, expanding the army and introducing more arms & weapons are not enough for victory. It is also essential to grab critical information regarding opponents such as their war strategy and the attacking sites on the battlefield. Situational intelligence plays a vital role in understanding complex operational environments. Moreover, the tracking systems primarily used in the battlefield and secret operations allow fellow soldiers to track one another for accomplishing the task. Battlefield management systems portray the true view of the battlefield, thereby helping commanders & soldiers to take an intelligent decision and follow appropriate strategies to conquer the battle. Commanders can order the soldiers to take immediate action by evaluating the battlefield from their headquarters using BMS-enabled tracking and imaging devices.

Key Restraints:

Although battlefield management systems play a vital role in precisely directing the army, it involves a huge investment in the research & development as well as the installation of highly functional & secured systems. Moreover, there are limited industries across the globe manufacturing the vital parts of battlefield management systems owing to which the final products are overpriced.

Wireless communication devices under the component segment accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2019

The wireless communication devices category under the component segment captured the major share of the global battlefield management market in 2019. The significance of tackling blue force and the technological advancements in the systems used in the battlefield are driving the global battlefield management systems market. Apart from this, constantly increasing cross-border disputes and terrorism activities are also propelling the global market.

North America holding the topmost position in leading the global battlefield management systems market from the past few years

North America attained the dominating position in the global battlefield management systems market owing to the huge investments made by the regional giant country, the U.S., in the defense department for military-based advancements.

Some of the key players driving the global battlefield management systems market are Thales Group, ROLTA India Ltd, Systematic A/S, BAE Systems plc, Rockwell Collins Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., SAAB AB, Harris Corporation, and Raytheon Company.

This report segments the global battlefield management systems market as follows:

Global Battlefield Management Systems Market: System Segmentation Analysis

Communication & Networking System

Navigation & Imaging System

Computing System

Global Battlefield Management Systems Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Computer Software

Wireless Communication Devices

Tracking Devices

Display Devices

Night Vision Devices

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

Computer Hardware Devices

Imaging Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Global Battlefield Management Systems Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Headquarter

Soldier

Vehicle

Global Battlefield Management Systems Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



