The global backpack market was valued at USD 18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. With the increasing adoption of mobile lifestyles by more customers, the importance of technical features increases. House used to act as a go to hub previously, a large number of individuals spend a lot of time outside home without returning, before night. Many backpacks are already built with travel in mind, over the last few years adventure sports and recreational activities have witnessed a significant increase in number of participants contributing to the growth of the market.

Request for sample@ https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=128649

A backpack also known as sackpack, bookbag, rucksack, backsack, or knapsack is a simple form, a cloth sack which is carried on an individual’s back and fitted with two straps which goes over the shoulders. A backpack can have internal frame, external frame, and are bodypacks. Backpacks are used to carry things in it, and comprises of a number of compartments which can be used to carry things around. Hikers and students are the common users for backpack and are preferred over handbags to carry heavy equipment and loads, due to the limited capacity of handbags for carrying heavy loads. Backpacks are made of straps of nylons and ultra-strong nylon materials. Most famous materials used for backpack are polyester and nylon. Durable bags can also be made from heavy fabrics like canvas which can be used for a long time. Leather can also be used to make backpacks but drives up the backpack price.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing activities such as camping and hiking are major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Considerable growth in recreational activities is expected to positively influence the market growth.

Growing tourism industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Innovations such as USB port, GPS, and bluetooth enabled locks are influencing the demand for backpacks, thereby driving the market growth

Increasing trend for styling by individuals is driving growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising preference of durable and lightweight backpacks for better comfort and convenience is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global backpack market include Adidas, Toread, Sierra Designs, Winprad, Kelty, WENGER, Mountain Hardware, Marmot Mountain, Caarany, High Sierra, OIWAS, Deuter Sports, Osprey Packs, Nike, Gelert, Samsonite, Wildcraft, AMG Group, and Gregory Mountain Products. The competition on global backpack market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

Ask for discount@ https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=128649

The global backpack market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

15–35 Liters Capacity

36–60 Liters Capacity

Above 60 Liters Capacity

Applications

Men

Women

Kids

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=128649

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Backpack Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Backpack Market Overview Global Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Backpack Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com