GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS FORKLIFTS MARKET 2020 ECONOMIC IMPACT EXHIBITING RAVISHING GROWTH BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Autonomous Forklifts Market" This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Jungheinrich, Doosan Corporation, and others.

Global autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Autonomous Forklifts Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Jungheinrich, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu, KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: Autonomous Forklifts Market

Key Segmentation: Autonomous Forklifts Market

By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers, and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks), Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing), Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others), End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Research strategies and tools used of Autonomous Forklifts Market:

This Autonomous Forklifts market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Autonomous Forklifts

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Autonomous Forklifts capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Autonomous Forklifts manufacturer

Autonomous Forklifts market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In July, 2019, Godrej Material Handling (India) launched Godrej RenTRUST product which is a rental brand that offers 360-degree solutions to the customers encompassing manpower, maintenance, fuel and machine. This would help the company to offer material handling equipment rental solutions in India

In June, 2019 Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In June 2019, Hangcha announced that they have launched XF Series Cushion Tire Forklift Truck, which has capacity of 10000lb. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

