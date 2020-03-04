Global Automotive HVAC System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global automotive HVAC system market is expected to grow from USD 18.85 billion in 2019 to USD 35.87 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology for automotive ambient comfort, which facilitates in managing the pleasant climate inside the cabin by controlling the degree of hotness/coolness. Its purpose in a vehicle is to cool, heat, regulate, clean, ventilate and dehumidify the air entering the cabin, depending on the inputs of the operator as well as electronic sensors.

Changing climate and increasing global warming which also affect passengers in vehicle, are the primary factor propelling the growth of the global automotive HVAC system market. In addition to this, providing comfort to the passenger while travelling also propelling the growth of market. The trend in automotive air conditioning has moved from manually adjusted through to semi-automatic to fully automatic and now fully automatic dual zone for front seat passengers or even rear seat passengers. Thus, this new trend is anticipated to drive the growth of market overt the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost and mechanical failure, are some of the key factors hindering the growth of market.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes standalone HVAC and dependent HVAC. Standalone HVAC segment held the largest market share of 62.37% and valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period. The comprehensive range to meet any application, maximum functionality with minimum fuss, adjustability, quick and easy setup are the advantages that driven the use of the standalone HVAC. Application segment includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars segment held the largest market share of 74.13% in 2019. Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and the requirement for air conditioning systems under extreme weather conditions are the major driving forces for the global automotive HVAC system market. However, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 45.23% in 2019, due to improving macroeconomic conditions and increasing vehicle production in the region. Additionally, rising disposable income and surging demand for luxury vehicles are projected to stimulate the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

The major companies for the global automotive HVAC system market are DENSO, Hanon Systems (subsidiary of EuroKera), MAHLE GmbH, Valeo, Air International Thermal Systems, Bergstrom, Calsonic Kansei, Johnson Electric, Sanden Corporation, and Webasto Thermo & Comfort among others.

In October 2018, MAHLE GmbH announced that it has opened its first production plant for electric compressors. The company will manufacture e-compressors for international automobile manufacturers at the production location in Balassagyarmat/Hungary and has already obtained several customer projects.

