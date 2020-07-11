Global automatic fire sprinklers market was valued at USD 525.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.26 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 11.2% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Automatic fire sprinkler contains a water supply system which helps in providing required pressure and flow to water distribution piping system where the connection of fire sprinklers is established.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Increasing awareness regarding fire safety issues by government such as NFPAs Learn not to burn and Risk Watch are anticipated to drive the global automatic fire sprinklers market.

Protection of life and property, reduction in risk of damage, and increase in investments across organizations to protect employees and infrastructure from fire are the driving factors bolstering the growth of the market.

High initial cost of retrofitting automatic fire sprinkler systems in the present buildings are the restraining factors which are acting as a roadblock in the growth of the market

Numerous technological advancements including integrated voice evacuation and messaging systems are set to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Rising adoption in construction of office spaces, shopping malls, airports, parking spaces, and airports and capacity expansion projects is set to overcome the challenges posed in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global automatic fire sprinklers market include APi Group, Cosco Fire Protection, Tyco International, Adams Fire Protection, Heiser Logistics, Vfp Fire Systems, American Fire Technologies, Viking Group, Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, and Grundfos. The market is mostly consolidated with heavy market share taken by dominating players.

The global automatic fire sprinklers market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Wet Fire Sprinklers

Dry Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Fire Sprinklers

Preaction Fire Sprinklers

Applications

Residential

Commercial

Oil, Gas and mining

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transport and Logistics

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Why Choose Us:

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Overview Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

Contact Info:

