GLOBAL AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET IS THRIVING GLOBALLY WITH AUTOIMMUNE INC, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE PRIVATE LIMITED, LUPIN., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, BECKMAN COULTER, INC, CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market report makes available an overview of the industry which is gaining momentum in the last few years. The market report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. It also offers an outline of the industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier. The Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market report comprises of the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the industry.

Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.60% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to enhancement in autoimmune diagnosis and technology advancement in the industry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global autoimmune disease treatment market are Autoimmune Inc, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, LUPIN., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Biogen, Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., Abbott and others.

Global Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market By Product Type (B Cell Inhibitors, T Cell Inhibitors, Tumor Necrosis Factor, Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, Immunosuppressants, Beta Interferons, Insulin, Others), Application (Graves Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Hashimotos Thyroidtis, Vitiligo, Type 1 Diabetes, Pernicious Anemia, Others), Disease (Crohn’s Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis), Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, IL Blockers, COX Inhibitors, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors), Distribution Channels (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Drug Stores, Pharmacies, Others), Diagnostic (Autoantibody Tests, Antinuclear Antibody Tests, Urinalysis, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate), Treatment (Drugs, Physical Therapy), Product (Diagnostic Equipment, Drugs, Therapeutic & Monitoring Equipment), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global autoimmune disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autoimmune disease treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Autoimmune diseases develop when body’s immune system recognizes the healthy body cells as foreign cells, and when immune system produces auto-antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissues in the body rather than infectious agents. The disease is the hyperactive immune response against the substances and tissues normally present in the body and these are generally caused by genetic, infectious or environmental factors. It may leads to abnormal organ growth and changes in the functions of the organs. Available treatments for it are chemical-based drugs such as immunosuppressant, corticosteroids and NSAID.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. announced its acquisition with TxCell S.A. for autoimmune disease. CAR-T therapies use killer T cells, which attack and kill cancer cells or damaged and diseased cells. This will enable Sangamo to utilize its CAR-T technology to prevent organ transplant rejections and treat autoimmune disease and even develop wide product portfolio in order to serve more efficiently. Such merger and acquisition enables the market expansion of autoimmune disease in the forecasting future.

In March 2016, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced its acquisition with Padlock Therapeutics, Inc, so that they can create new medicines for the treatment of destructive autoimmune diseases. This combination will enable the company focuses on the development of potentially transformational treatment approaches for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This acquisition will benefit Bristol-Myers Squibb in adding product portfolio and enable better services.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about healthcare will drive the market

Increasing investments in R&D in pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.

Availability of various alternatives for treatment is driving market

Growing awareness about autoimmune diseases among consumers is driving the market

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled technicians acts as restraints for the market growth.

Dearth of understanding regarding the basic etiology of various autoimmune diseases is restraining the market growth.

Currently North America dominates the global autoimmune disease treatment market which is followed by Europe.

