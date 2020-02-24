Global Astaxanthin Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2020 | DSM, BASF ,Cyanotech , Fuji IndexMarketsResearch.com

New York–(BCCourier)–New 2020 Report on Astaxanthin Market size | Index Market Research by Applications (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & beverages, Feed, Others), by Type (Natural Astaxanthin, Synthetic Astaxanthin), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Abrasive Paper Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026″. Leading Abrasive Paper Market Players Included In The Report Are : DSM, BASF, Cyanotech, Fuji, BGG, Yunnan Alphy Biotech, Algatechnologies, Parry Nutraceuticals, Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin, JX Nippon Oil& Energy, Supreme Biotechnologies, Biogenic, Zhejiang NHU, …

Global Astaxanthin Market will reach 91.21 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 3.68%.The global Astaxanthin market was valued at 73.44 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 91.21 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% during 2017-2023.

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and ?-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no pro-oxidant activity.

Astaxanthin can be divided into two categoriesNatural Astaxanthin type and Synthetic Astaxanthin type. Synthetic Astaxanthin type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 82.11% in 2017, Natural Astaxanthin type account for 17.89%.

Global Astaxanthin in Nutraceuticals uses, Cosmetics use, Food & beverages use, Feed use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 9.58%, 3.96%, 3.14%, 80.37% and 2.95% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Astaxanthin in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Astaxanthin market has the most promising sales prospects in Feed use.

The “Global Astaxanthin Market Qualitative Research Study 2020-2026” primarily introduces market demands and the present position of the Astaxanthin industry. It provides Astaxanthin Market industry’s historic data along with predictions for revenues, volume, and market size. The overall explanation of Astaxanthin market application and competitive analysis including industrial environment and prominent competitors. The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysers, inputs from industry experts and industry involved across the value chain.

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, South America

Chapters included in the report:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Astaxanthin Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

IMR research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Astaxanthin revenue market, accounted for 37.32% of the total global market with a revenue of 27.41 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 21.62% with a revenue of 15.88 million USD.

Cyanotech is the largest company in the global Astaxanthin market, accounted for 26.74% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by DSM and Fuji, accounted for 20.79% and 17.92% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Qualitative information will discuss the key factors driving the restraining the growth of the market, and the possible growth opportunities of the market, regulatory scenario, value chain & supply chain analysis, export & import analysis, attractive investment proposition, and Porter’s 5 Forces analysis among others will be a part of qualitative information.

In conclusion, the Astaxanthin market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, applications and regions.

