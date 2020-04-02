Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market To Witness Rapid Economic Growth | Business Growth Statistics By JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft

The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Most prominent players of Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market are Honeywell, Datalogic, Epicor Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Windward Software, JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Chekhra Business Solutions Pvt Ltd, EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, RedBeam, Inc., Zebra Technologies, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Ubisense, Wisetrack, Trimble Inc., GigaTrak, Tenna, TVL Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd, ASAP Systems – Cloud/On-Premises Inventory System & Asset Tracking Solutions and others.

Which factors does this Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market report include?

This Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions report includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, An assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more

Market Segmentation

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ),

By Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT& Telecom, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Logistics, Chemical, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Others),

By Application (IT Asset Tracking, Equipment Tracking, Facility Management, Tool Tracking, Funding Management, Mandate Compliance, Warehouse Management, Others),

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Some of the Comprehensive Report Insights

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the Forecast period to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals

Key developments and product launches in the market

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Competitive Analysis: The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

