Global Application Modernization Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global application modernization services market is expected to grow from USD 8.30 billion in 2019 to USD 25.40 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Application modernization is a service that has been designed to manage legacy transformation into new applications to help companies make the most out of its older strategic applications to enable business benefit in today’s digital environment. Application modernization services address the migration of legacy to new applications or platforms, including the incorporation of novel functionality to deliver the modern functions to the business. The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications.

The major driver for the upsurge in demand for the application modernization services market is the adoption of cloud computing in the application modernization strategy. Also, growing need for business agility and faster time to market and benefits of leveraging big data technologies in the connected era are driving the application modernization services market. The adoption of open-source technology offers opportunity while application modernization-a time-intensive process, architectural and operational complexities will act a challenges for application modernization services market. However, increasing shortage of skilled resources for legacy technologies could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Type segment includes COBOL, ADA, PL/1, RPG, and assembler. COBOL segment held largest market share of 63.55% and valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2019. COBOL stands for Common Business Oriented Language. It uses English words and phrases to make it easier for ordinary business users to understand. This language helps to increase application functionality, programmer productivity and reducing development/maintenance costs. Application segment includes emulation, translation, and business rules extraction. Emulation segment held the largest market share of 43.88% in 2019. Emulation is the process of imitating a hardware/software program/platform on another program or platform. It helps to imitate the behavior of another program or device. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of 33.19% in 2019, due to the presence of a large number of application service providers, early start of the application modernization projects, and high adoption rate of emerging technologies, such as big data and cloud computing. North America constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which are significantly advanced in terms of technology and application deployments.

The major companies for the global application modernization services market are Accenture plc, Atos SE, Bell Integrator, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, MacroSoft Inc, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, and Netfective Technology SA (known as Blu Age) among others.

In January 2017, Atos SE announced that it has acquired the Maven Wave, a Google Cloud premier, partner, to expand Atos’ competency around delivering cloud-native, serverless applications managed in Kubernetes environments hosted in GCP.

