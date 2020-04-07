BusinessScienceTechnologyWorld
Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By UNITIKA LTD, BASF SE, Dow, Lonza, BioCote Limited, Trevira GmbH, Herculite, Milliken Chemical, Vestagen Protective Technologies
Global antimicrobial textiles market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing demand from the healthcare industry, growing consumer awareness towards hygienic and healthier products and wide spreading epidemics.
Antimicrobial textiles market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, the antimicrobial textiles report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antimicrobial textiles market are Microban International, Sciessent LLC, UNITIKA LTD, BASF SE, Dow, Lonza, BioCote Limited, Trevira GmbH, Herculite, Milliken Chemical, Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Archroma, HeiQ Materials AG, smartfiber AG, PurThread Technologies Inc, and others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand from the healthcare industry
- Growing consumer awareness towards hygienic and healthier products
- Wide spreading epidemics
- Rise in number of safe and durable finishes
Market Restraints:
- Fluctuation in raw material prices
- Stringent Government regulation over the use of chemical
- Alternative of chemicals in the market may hinder the growth
Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market
By Agent
- Synthetic Organic Compounds
- Quaternary Ammonium Compound
- Triclosan
- Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB)
- Zinc Pyrithione
- Others
- Metal & Metallic Salts
- Silver
- Copper
- Zinc
- Others
- Bio-Based
- Chitosan
- Others
By Finishing Technique
- Exhaust
- Pad-Dry-Cure
- Spraying
- Foam Finishing Method
- Others
By Application
- Commercial
- Protective Wear
- Others
- Apparel
- Sportswear
- Intimates
- Outdoor Clothing
- Medical
- Surgical Supplies & Wipes
- Attire
- Sheets & Blankets
- Others
- Home
- Carpet
- Bedding
- Curtains & Drapes
- Others
- Others
- Footwear
- Socks & Shoe Inserts
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
