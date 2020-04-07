Global Angiography Devices Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Global Angiography Devices Market By Technology (X-Ray (Intensifiers, X-Ray Detectors), CT, MRA), By Product Type (Angiography System, Consumables (Catheter Tube, Guide Wires, Balloons, Contrast Media Injectors, Vascular Closure Devices, Accessories), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Micro Angiography, Non Coronary Angiography (Neuro Vascular, Peripheral), Others), By Indication (Known Suspected CAD, Valvular Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Angiography Devices Market accounted to USD 34.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-angiography-devices-market

Market Definition: Global Angiography Devices Market

Angiography Devices Market are being frequently used for the diagnosis of arterial lumen and other internal organs. The arteriogram or venogram is used to detect blocked, weakened arterial walls and heart ventricular walls also other organ structures.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Angiography Devices Market

Increasing aging population

Increasing burden of prevalence of cardiovascular chronic diseases

Government Initiatives to better healthcare

Technological developments

Growing technological advancement

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Market Segmentation: Global Angiography Devices Market

By Technology the market for angiography devices is segmented into X-Ray, CT and MRA devices. The X-ray devices segmented is further segmented into image intensifiers and X-Ray detectors.

By product type the angiography devices market is segmented into angiography system and consumables. The consumables segment is further segmented into catheter tube, guide wires, balloons, contrast media injectors, vascular closure devices and accessories.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics segments. By procedure the segmentation of the market is coronary angiography, micro angiography, non coronary angiography and others. Based on indication the angiography market is segmented into known suspected CAD, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and others. On the basis of end-users the angiography devices market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and academics.

On the basis of geography, angiography devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Request For TOC: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-angiography-devices-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Angiography Devices Market

The Angiography Devices Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of angiography devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Global Angiography Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in angiography devices market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Phillips, Abbott Vascular, Cordis Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic, B.Braun, Teleflex, Cook Medical, Merit Medical, C.R. Bard, Angiodynamics, Penumbra, Balton Sp. Z.o.o., Cardinal Health among others

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com