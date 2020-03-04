Global Amorphous Alloy Transformer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global amorphous alloy transformer market is expected to grow from USD 778.25 million in 2019 to USD 1255.21 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

The role of a transformer is to convert high-voltage electricity supplied from a power station into lower-voltage electricity for safe use. Transformers operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week during which time they undergo constant losses of 2% to 4% of the electricity that passes through them. This loss is divided into two different categories: load losses caused by the load on the transformer during the use of electricity and no-load losses (standby electricity) caused regardless of whether a load is present. Amorphous alloy transformers significantly reduce no-load losses by using an amorphous alloy, which the transformer windings that carry the electricity are coiled.

Energy efficiency and power saving that amorphous alloy transformer offers over conventional power transformers primarily driving the growth of market. Furthermore, increasing need for electricity, further driving the demand for amorphous alloy transformer. In addition to this, increasingly stringent efficiency standards on power transmission equipment, creating a substantial opportunity for amorphous alloy transformer manufacturers. However, high capital investment is anticipated to hinder the growth of market over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes 10kV/0.4kV transformer <30KVA~2000KVA> and 35kV/0.4kV transformer <50KVA~31500KVA>. The 35kV/0.4kV transformer <50KVA~31500KVA> segment held largest market share of 62.46% and valued at USD 482.18 million in 2019. It has many advantages such as low no-load loss, strong anti-short-circuit capability, advanced structure, energy saving, and environmental protection advantages, and are currently ideal distribution transformers for energy saving. Application segment includes urban distribution network, wind farm, bridge and tunnel, and indoor or high fire safety area. Urban distribution network segment held the largest market share of 32.70% in 2019. The demand for distribution transformers has been increasing at a rapid pace due to rising population and migration of people from rural areas to urban cities. This has further led to increased demand for reliable power supply systems, which results into urban distribution network. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 48.02% in 2019.

The major companies for the global amorphous alloy transformer market are Hitachi, Ltd., ABB Ltd, China Electric Equipment Group (CEEG) Corporation, Jiangsu Yangdong Electric Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of Yuancheng Cable Co., Ltd.), JiangSu JinPan Electrical CO.,LTD, Wolong Electric Yinchuan Transformer Co.,Ltd, CHINT Group, Baoding Tianwei Group Tebian Electric Co., Ltd., Wille Electric Supply Company, Inc, Sunten Electric Equipment Co., Ltd., and ShanDong Dachi Electric Co.,LTD. among others.

In February 2017, ABB announced the launch of amorphous transformer for the customers seeking to shrink energy losses, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. The technology has a proven track record in liquid-filled transformers, and is now being applied to dry-type transformers.

