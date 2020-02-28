Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026 | Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh IndexMarketsResearch.com

New York, United State, 28 February 2020 – The market research intelligence report on title Global Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Advanced Driver Assistance industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Advanced Driver Assistance Report also determine the market conditions including the product price, specification, research methodologies, financial and technical details which will help to expand the market operations. The Market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Advanced Driver Assistance in these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast), covering multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market to reach 51 billion USD by 2022 from 11 Billion USD in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 26.98% between 2016 and 2022. There is a rising demand for passenger car applications. Moreover, the popularity of ADAS system in family car creating a huge demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) worldwide. The major factors driving the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market further include the promotion of government policy and the increasing consumer demand for safety.

Parking Assist Systems is expected to lead the global ADAS market. In 2015, parking assist systems held the largest share in the market owing to the development of the partial and fully autonomous cars. This system helps the driver to safely park the cars in the exhaustive and challenging situation by giving a full perspective of the vehicle back side including the blind spots. From the one that would help demonstrate the driver of any possible collisions while parking, park assist systems have evolved into one what would park the vehicle without any intervention from the drivers side. Ford Global Technologies and Bosch are the major players that own most of the patents related to the park assist technology.

The classification of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Other.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) can be used for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV).

The European Advanced Driver Assistance System market is expected to hold the largest share by 2022 owing to the major driving factors such as matured automotive sector, higher adoption of advanced technology, and high consumer preference for the driver safety and safety regulations. The expansion of European Automotive market will drive the growth of ADAS market After Germany and the UK; the US is expected to be the next emerging country for the global ADAS market. The low-interest rates and growing customer confidence are playing a key role in the increased sales of cars in this region. The new vehicle registrations have in fact surpassed pre-recession levels, indicating a positive growth prospect for the automotive sector in the country.

Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Magna International, Trw Automotive Holdings Corp., Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Ficosa International S.A., Mobileye NV, Mando Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Tass international are the leaders of the industry.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Others

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, South America

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, system type, application, anchorage and depth.

