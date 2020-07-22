Global Acrylates Market 2020 | With Top Growing Companies & Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE

Global Acrylates Market Reviews and Research Study Outlook – Forecast 2020-2026 (Latest Study Based on the COVID -19 Impact)

Market Research Store has published the latest report on the global Acrylates market. The report title is “Global Acrylates Market Report – By Type Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl AcrylateÂ ; By Application Adhesives, Chemical Intermediates, Coatings, Leather, Plasticizers, Plastics, and the Regions – Forecast 2020 – 2026”. The report provides complete information about the advancing Acrylates market trade and business data in the sector of exchange. The Acrylates market research study provides the complete view linked with the progress of this market by the significant players involved in this business.

In the report the competitive landscape and the parallel detailed analysis of all the key market players are mentioned. Some of the major market players that are included in the report include: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lucite International (UK), Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Plaskolite, Inc. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Reichhold, Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dow Chemical Company (US), Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

The global Acrylates market has the following Segmentation:

Global Acrylates Market: By Type Analysis

Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl AcrylateÂ

Global Acrylates Market: By Application Analysis

Adhesives, Chemical Intermediates, Coatings, Leather, Plasticizers, Plastics

This report studies the global market size of Acrylates in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also focuses on the consumption and the supply of the Acrylates in these regions.

Regional Description

• North America – (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe – (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific – (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America – (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa – (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Highlights of the Report:

– Detailed overview of Acrylates Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation analysis

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Acrylates Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.