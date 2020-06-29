Global Acetaldehyde Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Eastman Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K., Celanese Corporation

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Acetaldehyde market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Acetaldehyde (systematically ethanal) is an organic chemical compound with the formula CH3CHO or MeCHO. It is one of the most important aldehydes, occurring widely in nature and being produced on a large scale industrially. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruit, and is produced by plants as part of their normal metabolism. It is also produced by oxidation of ethanol.

First, the global Acetaldehyde market is concentrated: Celanese, Eastman, Showa Denko, CNPC and Sinopec are the leading players in this market. For example, Celanese is the biggest supplier in Europe, and Eastman is the only supplier in United States.

Second, the global market for acetaldehyde has been in mature status for the past twenty years. Rigid decrease of Acetaldehyde capacity had been witnessed from 1990 to 2000, but the market change became modest ever since. In recent years, slight decrease of production has happened in Acetaldehyde industry, as the reduction of Acetic acid produced by Acetaldehyde method. However, for the coming years, the Acetaldehyde market would be increase due to the rigid demand of downstream products like Pentaerythritol.

Third, the most prevalent processes of Acetaldehyde Manufacturing are oxidation of Ethylene method and Ethyl Alcohol method (Oxidation and dehydrogenation). Ethylene method has been used for many years to produce Acetic acid. However, Ethyl Alcohol method has been used increasingly, especially in Europe and India. It is estimated that Ethyl Alcohol method would be the dominate process of Acetaldehyde in the future.

Fourth, the import and export business of this industry is not frequent. Most products are digested in domestic market rather than export to other region, since Acetaldehyde is a very toxic substance and might cause cancer even contacted for a short while.

Fifth, Acetic acid facilities based on Acetaldehyde continue to operate in Asia and South America, although these will eventually be phased out in favor of methanol carbonylation. Pyridine, pentaerythritol, and acetate esters are the most promising applications of Acetaldehyde industry.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acetaldehyde will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acetaldehyde 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Acetaldehyde Industry

Global Acetaldehyde market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Acetaldehyde industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Acetaldehyde industry players.

GLOBAL ACETALDEHYDE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Acetaldehyde market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Acetaldehyde business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Acetaldehyde business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Acetaldehyde industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Acetaldehyde market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Acetaldehyde Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Ethylene Type

Ethanol Type

Application–

Acetic acid

Pentaerythritol

Pyridines

Acetate esters

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Acetaldehyde industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Acetaldehyde Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Eastman Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K., Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., LCY GROUP, Jubilant, SEKAB, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Lonza, Ashok Alco – chem Limited, CNPC, Sinopec, Jinyimeng Group, Shijiazhuang Xinyu Sanyang Industry,

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Acetaldehyde business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Acetaldehyde market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Acetaldehyde industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Acetaldehyde Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

