Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026 Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, HOYA Corporation, Lumenis Ltd.

Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

Allergan Plc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

HOYA Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (HAAG-Streit Holding AG)

New World Medical, Inc.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

Topcon Corporation.

Valeant pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

The Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Type Segment

Glaucoma Surgery Device

Implant & Stent

Glaucoma Drainage

Glaucoma Laser Device

Cataract Surgery Device

Intraocular Lens

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

Phacoemulsification System

Surgery Type Segment

Glaucoma Surgery

Conventional Glaucoma Surgery

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Phacoemulsification

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgery

Femtosecond Laser Surgery

Others

End Users Segment

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinic

Outpatient Surgery Center

The World Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices market is divided on the basis of application, key region, product types and remarkable players.

