Giffey sees an increase in domestic violence – especially in cities

Schäuble continues to worry about parliament's ability to act

The Bundestag has just significantly lowered the limit for its quorum because of the Corona crisis, nevertheless, his President Wolfgang Schäuble continues to worry about the ability of Parliament to act . According to a report by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday), the CDU politician has written to all parliamentary group chairmen to inquire about the possibility of virtual Bundestag meetings or the creation of a small emergency parliament to talk about.

“ We have to do everything we can not to overrule parliamentary democracy “, said the Bundestag president of the newspaper. Therefore, “now all considerations for remedial action are welcome, only no considerations would be wrong “. In his letter to the group leaders, the newspaper says that if you are interested in talking about virtual plenary sessions, he would be happy to invite you to a meeting in the next week of the meeting.

The discussion about an emergency parliament is about incorporating a similar provision for the corona crisis in the Basic Law as is already in the constitution for a case of defense. A “ Joint Committee” of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is planned if the parliament cannot meet in time . According to Article 53 a off 48 members. Two thirds of them are members of the Bundestag and one third are members of the Federal Council.

A corresponding The change in the Basic Law had already been discussed before the Bundestag session in March , but was accepted with skepticism among the parliamentary managing directors of the political groups. At the March session, the Bundestag instead lowered the hurdle for quorum. This is now the case when more than a quarter of the MPs are present. Before that, more than half was necessary. (dpa)