Science
Giffey sees an increase in domestic violence – especially in cities
More domestic violence – especially in cities
Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD) sees especially in the cities the danger of an increase in domestic violence the Corona crisis . “We get different feedback from the countries. There is obviously a urban-rural gradient “, she said to the German Press Agency. From rural areas, where there are more opportunities to go out and where people do not live so tightly, the conflict potential is not so high . “We haven't heard of additional case numbers there yet,” said Giffey. Already in the past week she got the feedback from Berlin that the Reports of domestic violence have increased by ten percent .
When Help phone “number against grief” there is an increase in calls by more than 20 percent , said the Minister “Zeit Online”. “ There are both more children and more parents calling .” Part of the increase could also be due to the fact that one is massive for advertised the number. Children and adolescents who are looking for help can contact the Germany-wide free number 116 111 turn. For mothers, fathers or grandparents there are 0800 111 0550. The consultants see themselves as the “first point of contact” and, if necessary, arrange contact with other offers of help on site. (dpa)
China commemorates victims of the epidemic with minutes of silence
China thought with three minutes silence of the dead by the new corona virus . Nationwide howled on the Chinese Day of the Dead on Saturday at 10. 00 local time (04. 00 hrs CEST) the sirens. Cars and ships honked their horns too. In Beijing, the subways stopped for three minutes. The people on the streets of Chinese cities stopped and mourned for the victims. The national flags on public buildings and in Chinese embassies worldwide fluttered at half mast.
The commemoration be in honor of the “martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against the epidemic,” said the State Council. Head of state and party leader Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership with white mourning flowers on the lapels of their dark suits bowed at a ceremony in Beijing in front of a national flag waving at half mast. (dpa)
singer Pink infected with coronavirus
US singer Pink (40, “Just Like a Pill”) becomes infected with the corona virus . The mother of two announced this on Friday evening (local time) on Instagram. Two weeks ago she and her three-year-old son Jameson had signs of Covid – 19 had. Fortunately, her doctor could have quickly obtained a test that was positive for her. The whole family had isolated for two weeks, everyone is now healthy , Pink said.
The singer criticized Washington , not quickly and comprehensively provided for tests to have. “We would have to enable free and extensive testing to protect our children, families, friends and communities,” says the star. She'll donate a million dollars to healthcare – in equal parts to a clinic in Philadelphia where her mother 18) worked for years, and for a Los Angeles city health insurance fund. Pink thanked the “heroes” in the healthcare sector and admonished their fans: “Please stay at home”. (dpa)
Instagram | pink
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID – 19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $ 500, 000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $ 500, 000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID – 19 Cri sis find. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Schäuble continues to worry about parliament's ability to act
The Bundestag has just significantly lowered the limit for its quorum because of the Corona crisis, nevertheless, his President Wolfgang Schäuble continues to worry about the ability of Parliament to act . According to a report by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday), the CDU politician has written to all parliamentary group chairmen to inquire about the possibility of virtual Bundestag meetings or the creation of a small emergency parliament to talk about.
“ We have to do everything we can not to overrule parliamentary democracy “, said the Bundestag president of the newspaper. Therefore, “now all considerations for remedial action are welcome, only no considerations would be wrong “. In his letter to the group leaders, the newspaper says that if you are interested in talking about virtual plenary sessions, he would be happy to invite you to a meeting in the next week of the meeting.
The discussion about an emergency parliament is about incorporating a similar provision for the corona crisis in the Basic Law as is already in the constitution for a case of defense. A “ Joint Committee” of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is planned if the parliament cannot meet in time . According to Article 53 a off 48 members. Two thirds of them are members of the Bundestag and one third are members of the Federal Council.
A corresponding The change in the Basic Law had already been discussed before the Bundestag session in March , but was accepted with skepticism among the parliamentary managing directors of the political groups. At the March session, the Bundestag instead lowered the hurdle for quorum. This is now the case when more than a quarter of the MPs are present. Before that, more than half was necessary. (dpa)
Trump advises to wear face masks
The US government now advises against wearing a guideline to wear face masks as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. “This is voluntary,” said President Donald Trump on Friday night (local time) at his daily press conference at the White House. He added: “I decided not to do it.” The recommendation relates to masks made of fabric, which one for example at home, but not on medical protective masks. These should be reserved for medical staff. Trump emphasized that the new measure does not replace the previously recommended protective measures, but supplements them.
The US health agency CDC advised healthy people without symptoms so far explicitly not for wearing masks. Trump had already said Thursday that U.S. citizens could use homemade masks or a scarf to cover their mouths and noses. Experts fear that a recommendation to wear protective masks could trigger increased demand and thus exacerbate the lack of masks for healthcare workers.
The United States government's chief health official, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, wrote on Twitter at the end of February, “Seriously, people – stop buying masks!” Masks were not intended to infect a wide range of people with the corona virus prevent. A lack of masks endangers medical personnel.
In view of the spread of the corona virus, protective masks have become a scarce commodity in the USA as well. According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, more than 270 000 people infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. According to these figures, the United States is the most affected country in the world. More than 6800 People died as a result of the lung disease Covid – 19 in the United States. (dpa)
On the ground
In a memo by Delta Air boss Ed Bastian, the extent of the crisis for the aviation industry is clear. On Saturday be 38. 000 Passengers have been transported instead of as usual 600. 000, is it [called. Revenue in the second quarter is expected to be 90 percent slumped. Delta requests help from the US Treasury Department. (Reuters)
singer Christopher Cross infected
The American singer and songwriter Christoper Cross (“Sailing”) is infected with the corona virus. This gave the 68 – year-old musicians announced on Friday on his social media channels .
Usually he does not speak publicly about his health, but he hopes that people will understand how serious and contagious this disease is. “This is probably the worst illness I've ever had,” Cross wrote. He appealed to his fans, the threat of Covid – 19 seriously. “It is a deadly disease that spreads like wildfire across the world.” Stay at home, wash your hands and listen to the scientists, the singer warned.
The soft rocker with the unmistakably high, soft voice stormed in the 1980 years with Rock ballads like “Ride Like The Wind” and “Sailing” the charts. The native Texan posed 1981 With his debut album “Christopher Cross” at the Grammy Awards. He was the first artist to win the highest US music award in the four most important categories “Best New Artist”, “Best Album”, “Song” and “Single of the Year” (Sailing).
He also had success with the title song for the film comedy “Arthur – No Child of Sadness”. “Arthur's Theme” was at the top of the charts worldwide and was crowned with an Oscar for best song. (dpa)
Dow Jones on its way down after dark job data
White House wants to protect Trump better
The White House is tightening measures to contain the risk of infection by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with the corona virus. Everyone who is expected to be in the immediate vicinity of Trump or Pence will be tested, said the deputy spokesman for the White House, Judd Deere, with. The measure applies from Friday. This should also determine whether the people affected may carry the highly contagious virus without showing any symptoms.
Trump was on Thursday tested negative for the corona virus a second time – this time with a new rapid test. Trump said the result was within “14 or 15 minutes ”was available. The test itself “literally took a minute” and was significantly more pleasant than the first examination.
Trump was already in mid-March have the corona virus tested, at that time under public pressure. Trump had previously been in touch with at least two people during a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to his vacation home in Mar-a-Lago, who were later tested positive for the corona virus. (dpa)
France reports 588 Dead within 24 hours
in France is the number of Covid – 19 – Victim further increased dramatically. Within 24 hours are 588 New deaths have been reported, said health director Jérôme Salomon on Friday night in Paris. Since March 1st, at least 6507 infected people died n, of which 5091 in the hospital, 1416 in old people's homes and other social institutions. The number of patients who need to be treated in intensive care units is also scarce 6400 on 6662 increased, 35 percent below 60 years, as he explained. (dpa)
Coronavirus symptoms, protection for yourself and others – and much more. Our service with frequently asked questions about viruses, pandemics and how to deal with them.
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
New York Philharmonic play “Bolero” – everyone at home alone
The musicians of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra have – each at home alone – the “Boléro “By the French composer Maurice Ravel to thank all health care workers in the Corona crisis. In the video that the Philharmonic released on Friday, the musicians are alone at home to see how they perform their respective Import parts. A technician then cut everything together, it said. The Philharmonic canceled all public concerts with an audience until further notice a few weeks ago due to the corona pandemic. (dpa)
Von der Leyen: Evacuation of refugee camps starts next week
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the distribution of around 1. 600 Unaccompanied minor refugees from Greece should start next week . Luxembourg is the first country to start, said von der Leyen on ARD on Friday evening. “Now we can start with it, and I am very grateful that we are doing it now.”
Eight EU countries had agreed to be admitted . This also includes Germany . The Federal Ministry of the Interior had last declared last week that the votes were in progress . The churches and numerous civil society organizations had repeatedly urged that the distribution be started quickly. They fear that an outbreak of the coronavirus in the overcrowded and underserved refugee camps will have dramatic consequences in the Greek islands.
In the refugee camp of Moria Life 20. 000 people, although it is only for 3000 is designed. There are 5 known corona cases on Lesbos. The refugee camp Ritsona north of Athens has already been quarantined after 20 People tested positive for the virus. (Tsp, KNA)
Pope expresses video message about the coronavirus pandemic
With a video message the Pope addressed families affected by the corona pandemic. “If you allow it, I would like to talk to you for a few moments during this time of trouble and suffering,” said Francis at the beginning of the five-minute clip released on Friday evening.
He imagine families , who lead “an unusual life” for fear of infection . Children and young people could not go out, go to school or shape their lives themselves. He had taken all these families to his heart, according to the head of the church – especially those who had lost a loved one because of the corona virus.
Dear friends, good evening! This evening I have the chance to enter your homes in a different way than usual. If you allow me, I would like to have a conversation with you for a few moments https://t.co/1AUA9zHkY3
– Pope Francis on Twitter (@pontifex) https://twitter.com/Pontifex/status/1246139245040975874
The upcoming Easter will be “this time in a very unusual way “Committed , said Francis. Easter belief, however, nurtures hope for a better future. “Together, with love and patience” it is already possible today to prepare a better time, said the Pope. (KNA)
WHO emergency director warns of premature relaxation
The emergency aid coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced before the premature end of the measures to contain the coronavirus Pandemic warned . Also the economy would not be served if exit restrictions had to be lifted first and then re-established due to the rapidly increasing number of cases , said Michael Ryan on Friday in Geneva.
Some of the measures, such as the Keeping distance from other people , may have to be maintained for the time being even after the current restrictions have been relaxed. “Many countries in the world tragically and dangerously climb a mountain and we have to be very careful how we get down there,” said Ryan. (dpa)
Luftwaffe catches up with Covid – 19 – Patients from Italy
The Air Force has six on Friday more difficult on Covid – 19 sick people from Italy were flown to Germany for treatment. The Airbus A arrived in Bergamo in the afternoon MedEvac ended up in Cologne with the patients in the evening, said an Air Force spokesman in Berlin. According to dpa information, the patients in Rhineland-Palatinate should continue to be treated. Germany has been increasingly helping Italy for a few days because the EU partner's hospitals are sometimes in dramatic conditions. (dpa)
Together with @SanDstBw we are on the way to Italy again to support our 🇮🇹 friends. We can only do it together. @GermaniaItalia @bundeswehrInfo Tonight we will be back in Cologne. #Team_Luftwaffe https://t.co/enqfNYDpIb
– Team_Luftwaffe on Twitter (@team_luftwaffe) https://twitter.com/Team_Luftwaffe/status/1246068458493603847
Austria strengthens tenant protection due to coronavirus crisis
As part of a third legislative package to combat the corona virus, the Austrian Parliament has significantly increased tenant protection. Rents due to the economic situation from April 1st to 30. June or not paid in full are no reason for termination in the future.
You can also not be sued until the end of the year and also not be offset against a deposit. Evictions are prohibited by law. The Austrian house and landowners association had recently sharply criticized the innovations.
In the legislative package , which still has to be decided on the weekend by the Federal Council – the Chamber of the Federal States – was also clarified, that the accident insurance also applies to the home office. In addition, Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) receives extensive skills in the school sector and can change the deadlines and cut-off dates for the current or coming school and academic year, including the holidays.
The approval of the Federal Council is considered to be very high probably. In the National Council, the two government parties ÖVP and Greens, as well as the opposition SPÖ, voted for the legislative package. (dpa)
Turkey tightened measures against coronavirus pandemic
In the Turkey are, according to official information, within the past 24 Hours more 69 People with Corona Infection died . So that's the Total number of dead on 425 increased, shared Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca on Friday evening with. Also be 2786 other people tested positive – the number of officially reported cases rose to 20 921. In the Turkey with their round 83 millions of inhabitants so far 141. 716 Testing
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned in the evening again to the nation. According to the seniors from 65 years and the chronically ill he now issued the sub – 20 – year-olds an exit ban. That should stop Apply at midnight. He also explained that wearing masks in busy places like Markets or in ge shafts for mandatory. In addition, in 31 cities initially for 15 days cars are not allowed to drive in or out.
Most According to official information, the million metropolis of Istanbul was infected reported – round 12 200 Cases. The mayor of the city, the Opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu made a tweet the following night notice that the number within 48 hours at almost 40 percent increased be. He has been demanding stricter exit restrictions for the city for days. The Turkey had on 11. March reported their first coronavirus case. (dpa)
More than a million infections with the novel corona virus have been detected worldwide. The effects of Covid – 19 on the individual countries differ, as do the reactions of politics. Here is an overview of the situation in selected countries.
Daily mirror
Altmaier criticizes banks
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier criticizes the behavior of banks in the Corona crisis. The institutions would refuse companies in need despite the federal government's loan program, the CDU politician told the “Bild” According to the preliminary report from Friday: “We have knitted an extensive loan program that is supposed to help the entrepreneurs and we actually get feedback that this is used differently from house bank to house bank.”
“There are some who say: We won't give you a loan because we don't know how long you can't produce, how long the corona crisis will last,” he said . The aim of the help is to bridge this time. “Then I think it's wrong to rely on it to refuse to lend.”
Altmaier announced “over the next few days to create clarity to ensure that all medium-sized companies can get what they need to get their money Companies to secure their jobs. ” (Reuters)