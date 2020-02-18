ghost-ship-washed-up-on-the-irish-coast

A cargo ship abandoned by its crew almost a year and a half ago has been stranded on the Irish coast. It was discovered in Ballycotton near Corks in the south of the island, according to the Irish Coast Guard.

The ten crew members had already been rescued by the US Coast Guard in September 2018.

According to a report by the newspaper “The Irish Examiner ”the“ MV Alta ”was spotted by a jogger around noon on Sunday. The British Isles had been hit by the storm “Dennis” at the weekend. At the time of its evacuation 2018, the Tanzanian-flagged ship was reportedly well 2000 kilometers southeast of Bermuda.

It was therefore unable to maneuver on the way from Greece to Haiti due to technical problems. It was last seen in the middle of the Atlantic last year. What is happening to the wreck is still unclear, according to the reports. ( dpa )