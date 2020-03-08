ghost-racing-in-formula-1,-football-stop-in-italy

Cancellations, postponements, special permits – the new corona virus has the sports world more and more under control. In Formula 1 the fans have to stay outside, in Indian Wells the tennis players carry their towels themselves and the women's ice hockey world championship was canceled completely. An overview of the current developments.

FORMULA 1: The Grand Prix of Bahrain will to the ghost race. The organizer responded to the rampant new type of corona virus with a measure so far unique in the premier class of motorsport and leaves the second race of the season on 22. March without spectators. The Chinese Grand Prix in April had already been canceled. The situation at the Ferrari racing team after the imposed entry and exit restrictions is unclear. The government sealed off Lombardy and 14 other regions on Sunday morning, trips are only allowed for special reasons. The Ferrari headquarters in Maranello is located in the affected Emilia Romagna region, so the team may need a special permit. Sebastian Vettel is not affected. The Ferrari pilot flies from Zurich to the races.

FOOTBALL: In Italy's Serie A, ghost games are already on the agenda. A complete cancellation of the championship is already being discussed there. “Do you need anything else? Stop football, ”Damiano Tommasi, head of the Italian footballers' union, wrote on Twitter. He also sent a corresponding request to those responsible, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Until April 3, all sporting events in Italy will be held without spectators. German football is also affected. So U 21 – national coach Stefan Kuntz had to cancel a trip to Japan in preparation for the Olympic Games. “I had originally planned to fly to Tokyo in early March to look at locations for possible training camps. However, due to the current travel warning, we canceled this pre-trip, ”said Kuntz of the German Press Agency.

LEICHTATHLETIK: After the cancellations for Paris and Rome, the marathon in Barcelona is now not taking place on the scheduled date. The one for the 15. March planned event in the Catalan metropolis was announced by the city administration on the 25. Postponed October to curb the spread of the virus. Half of the 17 000 registered participants should come from abroad. Of the major European marathon events in the next four weeks, only Rotterdam is in the running. Here the organizers announced that the event should initially take place as planned on April 5.

CYCLING: While on Sunday the long-distance Paris-Nice trip started as planned, seven teams from the WorldTour stayed away from the race for safety. In Italy, all WorldTour races in March, including the spring classic Milan-Sanremo, were canceled. In the meantime, the French teams Groupama-FDJ and Cofidis were allowed to leave the quarantine of the UAE tour. Actually, both teams should have until 14 at the race that was canceled at the end of February. March in the hotel. But after negative corona virus tests, they were allowed to go home on Sunday. The Gazprom-RusVelo and UAE teams are still in quarantine.

TENNIS: At the tournament in Indian Wells starting next week, stricter hygiene measures apply on and off the field. So the players should carry their towels themselves and not let the ball children bring them, as the organizers said. In addition, all ball children, the employees in the restaurants and the volunteers during card and admission checks will wear gloves. The contact between fans and tennis professionals will be limited, it said in the message.

EISHOCKEY: The World Cup for women in Canada has been canceled. The tournament should be on 31. March with the host cities Halifax and Truro. The decision was made by conference call, the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF said on Twitter on Saturday. The men's world championship, from the 8th to 24, is now in acute danger. May is planned in Switzerland. The IIHF wants to decide by mid-April. Mühlhausen was excluded from the quarter-finals of the playoffs in the French ice hockey league.

SKI NORDISCH: The final of the ski jumpers at the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica, Slovenia (19. to 22. March) is at risk. Poland's sports director Adam Malysz wrote in a post on Instagram that the coaches would meet with the world association FIS on Thursday to discuss whether the Ski Flying World Cup should be canceled or held without a spectator. (dpa)