Ghost games? Poplar cardboard! Gladbach fans create Gladbach fans
With cardboard mates against the ghostly tristesse
The fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach want to contribute to a better mood during possible ghost games in the Bundesliga. To save the TV viewers and the professionals from looking at the empty stadium seats, cardboard figures with the likeness of the trailers in life size can be set up – if desired, where the spectators stand or sit during normal games.
“We almost put these cardboard mates at cost price, have first of all 1000 Batches ordered. We hope, of course, that we still have to reorder. So far we have only received positive feedback, ”said Gladbach's fan representative Thomas Weinmann of“ Bild ”. This is practical for the fans in two ways: “When they can finally go back to the stadium themselves, they simply hang their cardboard mates on the wall at home.”
The campaign is linked to a aid campaign for two small companies in Mönchengladbach, which is currently due to the Corona crisis have to close and should make the cardboard figures. The cost per person after sending in a photo is 19 Euro. The Gladbach fan project Mönchengladbach receives 2, 50 Euro per cardboard mate.
A similar action had recently at a basketball game in Lincoln (USA), as trailers locked out due to the corona pandemic had painted a fan block with painted cardboard faces.
Mönchengladbach had on 11. March 1st FC Cologne played the first ghost game in Bundesliga history. At the moment, everyone involved assumes that the remaining season games will also be played without spectators. (dpa)
Nicolas Kiefer produces protective masks
Former tennis professional Nicolas Kiefer has been 2017 with a fashion company own label under the brand name “Kiwifash”. Managing Director Holger Gartz recently had the idea to manufacture mouth and nose protection masks . Of the 42 year old pine was immediately enthusiastic. The price of 34, 95 Euro justifies Kiefer so : The masks would be made in Kassel (“Quality Seal Made in Germany ”) and are reusable,“ you just throw them in the kitchen linen until 95 degrees ”, he tells in an interview with the“ SZ ”. Municipalities and social services would be preferred.
“If a company like Adidas were to make mouth masks, it would be a strong signal to society.”
jaw to the “SZ”
The once world ranking fourth jaw sees in the coronavirus crisis “maybe an opportunity for society and sport to get down again . The society that lives in abundance so often has to think about what is important. She has to learn to slow down, to give up. “Football in particular should question itself -” whether a transfer via 100 million euros is still appropriate and important. Or whether a player 20 Must earn millions. ”A lot would now be put into perspective. (Tsp)
Union manager Ruhnert finds handling of DFL recommendation “weak”
Oliver Ruhnert, Managing Director of 1. FC Union Berlin, has criticized the different ways in which the Bundesliga clubs deal with the DFL's recommendation for training in the Corona crisis. The German Football League had recommended only individual training until April 5, but the Bundesliga clubs reacted very differently.
“I think it's important that it is actually uniform. If some Clubs don't stick to it, I think it's weak. “
Raises to “Kicker”
“In this case, where we have an interruption of the season, I think it's only reasonable and fair if everyone starts at least with team training at the same time Ruhnert said at Pay-TV broadcaster Sky.
Precisely because the situation in the different regions of Germany is sometimes very different, he thinks it is “Necessary and important that the control goes through the DFL,” said Ruhnert. It is also about the fact that there is a contact ban in the country, “and football should stick to it,” said the manager of the Bundesliga club and recommended: “Before it is clear, when and how it should go on, you do nothing , if you agree that we will start again with the team training. “
Ascension Union had announced the resumption of the team training from 31. March to April 6th – also at the request of the DFL. The manager does not recognize a major competitive disadvantage for Union in the different training paths. Finally, if the season resumes at the beginning of May, for example, there should be enough time for targeted preparation. (dpa)
The DOSB wants to “make its own valuable contribution beyond political demands”, President Alfons Hörmann justified the Creation of the solidarity fund. “Only then will it be possible for sport to continue making its extensive and indispensable services available to society in the future.”
Previously, the DOSB has already appealed to politicians to extend the federal rescue measures in the course of the coronavirus crisis to include sports in Germany and to create an emergency fund for the leading associations, regional associations, clubs, athletes and trainers in the medium term. The extent of the economic impact of the necessary measures to contain the coronavirus would reach “existential dimensions” in many areas of the sport, it said. The consequences are currently not yet foreseeable.
“The 90 00 0 Clubs and associations will suffer dramatic loss of income, for example due to canceled events, the cessation of competition or lack of course and training fees, ”explained the DOSB. “This will lead to an existential threat for many clubs and associations, especially since these charitable organizations have so far not been able to build up any significant reserves for tax reasons.” (Dpa)
Messi confirmed 70 – Percentage reduction in salary
World footballer Lionel Messi, national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and all FC Barcelona professionals have temporarily withheld their salary due to the Corona crisis of 70 percent accepted. In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, Messi denied media reports that the players of the Spanish football champions had long opposed the drop in salaries. “We are all fully aware that this is an extraordinary situation,” he emphasized.
The Argentine allowed himself a side blow to the own club which, according to the Spanish media, aimed at the executive floor around President Josep Bartomeu. People “inside the club” are responsible for the wrong media reports, wrote the 32 – Year-olds without naming names. “We are surprised that there were some inside the club who tried to put us in the spotlight and put pressure on us to do something we wanted to do anyway.”
Messi also announced that the professionals will also make a financial contribution in addition to the wage waiver so that club employees affected by the short-time work announced by the Catalan association continue to receive their full salary. “We were ALWAYS the first to help the club when asked,” the striker said. Often they did it on their own initiative.
The board of FC Barcelona had the temporary reduction in the salaries of all athletes and also the employees of the Clubs announced. The pandemic is forcing a reduction in working hours and a corresponding reduction in pay, it said. The media reported at the time that the professionals did not want to accept a cut. (dpa)
Football guy Overath misses his football training
“I run outside several times a week. But then I ask myself 300 Meters, what are you doing? Running without a ball is torture for me, it's always a fight against myself. ”
Wolfgang Overath in the “Express”
Red Bull Consultant wanted to deliberately infect Formula 1 drivers – without success
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko made a controversial proposal to his racing team in the Corona crisis. Of the 76 – year-old Austrians gave the team the idea that the drivers could deliberately become infected with the virus in order to immunize themselves. “We have four Formula 1 drivers, we have eight or ten juniors, and the idea was to host a camp where we mentally, physically bridge this somewhat dead time,” said Marko at “ORF1 – Sport on Sunday “. The pilots are “all young, strong, really healthy men”, who later, “whenever it starts”, would have been prepared for a “probably very tough world championship”.
When asked how the idea had been received, Marko replied with a smile: “It was not received positively.” Red Bull runs its own youth academy and still has a sister team in Alpha Tauri.
After the Cancellation of the first eight Grand Prix of this Formula 1 season does not mean that Marko cannot extend the season until January. “If we choose a world champion in January, that's okay. We skip the test drives, the chassis stays the same, the tires stay the same, and the cost of a test is roughly comparable to a race. From this perspective, we would have been more attractive at the same cost, ”he said. (dpa)
Olympic Games should be on 23. July 2021 start
The Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed due to the corona pandemic, are said to be on 23. July next year. The International Olympic Committee, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese state agreed on this date, as Japanese media reported on Monday after an executive session of the OK in Tokyo. The summer games should actually be from 24. July to August 9 this year, the opening of the Paralympics was for 25. August was planned.
The games were moved to a year ago due to the rampant coronavirus pandemic been. A crisis group is supposed to answer the central questions surrounding the unprecedented postponement of the world's greatest sporting event. (dpa)
Trick golfer Luke Sikma
What are Alba Berlin players doing in quarantine? Good question. Anyone who watches the video of Luke Sikma to the end gets the impression that he currently has a lot of time:
Rettig wants ghost games
Politicians should give football a special position in the difficult times of the Corona crisis. This was demanded by the long-time Bundesliga official and former DFL managing director Andreas Rettig in a guest article for the specialist magazine “Kicker” (Monday edition). At the same time, the 56 – In this context, yearlings from playing ghost games as a “contribution to the diversion and thus to the well-being of people”.
Even a “frowned upon ghost game” could again be an event “that you are looking forward to and people talk about it, ”emphasized Rettig. “Since there is no foreseeable time at which normal life will begin again, if restrictions are reduced, playing these ghost games can contribute to the diversion and thus to the well-being of people.”
In Rettig's opinion, the “professional football sector is with almost five billion euros in sales and approx. 55. 00 0 jobs overall I saw neglect ”. But even if football “does not make a direct economic contribution to maintaining the system, it gains in importance due to the current ban on contact and the associated social isolation”. (dpa)
“Otherwise I always only run sports”
Well, still awake and you are bored because on TV only “The death kiss of Dr. Fu Manchu” (Tele 5), “Die PS-Profis” (Sport1) and Jürgen von der Lippe (WDR) run – but not a sport? You are not alone. Our interview with an all-rounder for whom difficult times have now dawned:
Berlin-based Denis Roters must be up in the coronavirus crisis give up favorite hobby. An interview about withdrawal and alternatives.
Smock: “Tour do not pull through with all means “
Ex-cycling star Marcel Kittel has great doubts about the staging of this year's Tour de France due to the coronavirus pandemic and thinks nothing of a stripped down light version of the 107. Tour of France.
“As a cycling fan, I wish that the tour takes place in the summer, but I do see the reality, “said the 31 Years old smock for the newspapers the spark -Media group and added: “If the Corona crisis cannot be dealt with quickly it would be good if the tour takes a break in the summer and will be held later. You can't go through the tour by all means. ”
In contrast to the Olympic Games and the European Football Championship, the Tour de France was the third major sporting event this summer not canceled or postponed. The organizers around tour boss Christian Prudhomme are still holding on to the start on 27. June in Nice. The race should end after three weeks on 19. July traditionally in Paris. (dpa)
Virtual double victory in Berlin
Another weekend without a Bundesliga? Yes in the analog world, no in the digital world. Maximilian Mittelstädt for Hertha and Julius Kade and Keven Schlotterbeck for Union are not clumsy.
The football business is resting – on the lawn. The Bundesliga is virtually on this weekend in action again. And the Berlin clubs are successful.
Basketball: waiver of wages at Ulm
The basketball Bundesliga team from Ulm has agreed to waive their wages with its professionals. The management decided that due to the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis, all employees of the club have to contribute, the club said on Sunday. “We believe that we have found a fair and understandable solution for everyone. For us, the will to support the team was felt from the start, ”said Managing Director Thomas Stoll.
The coaching team around head coach Jaka Lakovic had previously offered to waive his wages, according to the information. All club employees have been on short-time work since mid-March. The basketball Bundesliga has been paused since 12. March and until at least the end of April. The goal is to end the season somehow. (dpa)
DOSB: 95 percent of athletes for Olympic postponement
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic next year, the mood corresponds to the majority of “Team Germany”. As the German Olympic Sports Federation announced on Sunday at the request of the German Press Agency, got around 95 percent of athletes shortly before the decision of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the summer games. Scarce 70 percent of athletes who are qualified for the Tokyo games or who still have the chance to do so preferred the year 2021. Were interviewed 1409 athletes, of whom 808 out 35 sports involved.
The question of whether they will play at the games on the scheduled date of 24. July to 9 August 2020 would have participated, affirmed according to the DOSB notice 43, 4 percent. Additionally confirmed 20, 6 percent that they would only have participated in Tokyo under certain conditions for example if the World Health Organization “ Would have given the green light.
As a further prerequisite, the athletes named the resumption of worldwide doping controls in the survey, a sufficient preparation time with appropriate training conditions to maintain equal opportunities, as well as an adjustment of the qualification options.
For all questions different assessments depending on the qualification status were to be determined. Already qualified athletes or those who are relatively certain to have a quota place in their association would definitely have taken part in the games in larger numbers.
“With something One week apart, it becomes clear how important our open exchange with the athletes of Team D really was in this crisis situation, ”said DOSB President Alfons Hörmann. “The present broad survey result also clearly confirms our clear position towards the IOC at the beginning of the week.” Pooling of opinions and forces should also continue actively on other topics. (dpa)
Short-time work at Fortuna Düsseldorf
Bundesliga soccer team Fortuna Düsseldorf sends some of its employees short-time work from the beginning of April because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the entire club board waived part of its remuneration and agreed to defer further claims. The pros are said to have their own solidarity campaign. Fortuna announced on Sunday. The club did not want to give any details yet.
“We are doing everything we can to avoid the negative effects that the corona virus has on football and Fortuna to keep it as low as possible. None of the scenarios for Fortuna will endanger our existence if we implement our measures consistently and we all make our corresponding contribution. As a result, this means that there are no jobs at risk, ”said club manager Thomas Röttgermann. (dpa)
Lukashenko: “Ice sports are the best antivirus -Medicine “
The sports world is largely dormant because of the corona virus -Pandemic – but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is completely unimpressed. He played on in the capital Minsk Saturday ice hockey, as reported by the State Agency Belta. He talked the danger of infection small: “There are no viruses here.” He did not notice that they fly around. “This is a refrigerator. (…) Sport, especially ice sport, is the best anti-virus medicine. ”
The President's team won the tournament. On pictures it was possible to see how spectators stood close together in the stands.
The as last dictator of Europe “criticized President recently saw no reason for” draconian measures “against the highly contagious disease. “With this psychosis we have brought the economy to a standstill almost all over the world today,” said Lukashenko on Friday. In Belarus, according to official information, more than 85 People infected with the corona virus. (dpa)
BVB trains from Monday again – in small groups
Borussia Dortmund's football professionals In the coronavirus crisis, take the first step from isolation back to normal. From this Monday, the team of coach Lucien Favre should return to the training ground in small groups. “Tomorrow is going it going. We want to start again slowly, in very small groups with two players, ”midfielder Emre Can announced on Sunday in the Sport1 program“ Doppelpass ”, to which he was added by video. In the past two weeks with the severely limited starting and contact options, the Dortmund professionals were on their own with their training plan in the home office, running and cycling.
The biggest problem is “the uncertainty,” said Can. “You just don't know when to play again. Preferably tomorrow. But that is not possible. That's why you have to try to keep your feet up somehow, ”added the international. It is “nice to do something again and have tasks again. It is important that we go back to the square. “
Can hope that the Bundesliga season can still be played to the end. Whether the title win for the runners-up can still be realized when the game is played again? “It will be very, very difficult. We still have direct duels with Bayern and Leipzig. We have a good squad, it will not be easy. But I think it is still possible. “ (dpa)