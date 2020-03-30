ghost-games?-poplar-cardboard!-gladbach-fans-create-gladbach-fans

The fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach want to contribute to a better mood during possible ghost games in the Bundesliga. To save the TV viewers and the professionals from looking at the empty stadium seats, cardboard figures with the likeness of the trailers in life size can be set up – if desired, where the spectators stand or sit during normal games.

“We almost put these cardboard mates at cost price, have first of all 1000 Batches ordered. We hope, of course, that we still have to reorder. So far we have only received positive feedback, ”said Gladbach's fan representative Thomas Weinmann of“ Bild ”. This is practical for the fans in two ways: “When they can finally go back to the stadium themselves, they simply hang their cardboard mates on the wall at home.”

The campaign is linked to a aid campaign for two small companies in Mönchengladbach, which is currently due to the Corona crisis have to close and should make the cardboard figures. The cost per person after sending in a photo is 19 Euro. The Gladbach fan project Mönchengladbach receives 2, 50 Euro per cardboard mate.

A similar action had recently at a basketball game in Lincoln (USA), as trailers locked out due to the corona pandemic had painted a fan block with painted cardboard faces.

Mönchengladbach had on 11. March 1st FC Cologne played the first ghost game in Bundesliga history. At the moment, everyone involved assumes that the remaining season games will also be played without spectators. (dpa)