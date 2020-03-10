World
Ghost game on Saturday at TSG Hoffenheim
Notes from Hertha BSC
Ghost game in Sinsheim
The message has just come from TSG Hoffenheim. Anyone else surprised?
Our home game against @HerthaBSC on Saturday (15. 30 o'clock) because of the risk of infection with the #CoronaVirus without viewers in the PreZero Arena. The decision was made after an intensive exchange with the responsible federal, state and regional authorities. #TSGBSC #TSG
Alexander Nouri on the situation
The Hertha coach answered some questions today after the training to disposal. Michael Rosentritt summarizes what he says here:
– over goals conceded:
We address the things that we can do better, because the players try to sensitize how they make the individual sequences better to be able to solve. Ultimately, we have to tackle the issue together as a team.
– via Boyata:
He trained individually today. Unfortunately there is nothing new, we look at the progress day by day and then incorporate it back into training.
– about Corona:
This is very difficult, the To prepare the team. There is still no clear signal that the game is really taking place in the dark. We don't necessarily train before 5000 viewers, therefore it will be difficult to simulate that in any form. And if it does, it is still a Bundesliga game, which we approach with seriousness and seriousness. Each of us is aware that we want to win the game there too. And with this setting we go there too.
In the end, you are not an expert and trust a little bit of those who know about it . In the end you don't want to fall into hysteria, you don't want to read too much into it, but you somehow adjust to it.
A quarter without a home win
And next comes Union to the Olympic Stadium. By then at the latest, Hertha should start playing football earlier, writes Michael Rosentritt in the fold-back of the Werder game.
The compulsory media round with the coach of Hertha BSC was shifted ten minutes ahead on this extra Sunday. The club gave no information about the reasons, which it does not have to either. But maybe that would also be an idea that the wavering club should consider for the upcoming match day.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
We bite our asses
Niklas Stark
“Game with two faces”
Both coaches comment on the game. “It was a game with two faces,” said Bremen coach Florian Kohfeld. After the “best twenty minutes in a long time,” his team would have given the game away. “We have to live with the point, for me it is two lost points.”
Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri struggled with the beginning of the game. “We just have to defend the two sequences better,” he said of the two early goals. “I would hope that we would not fall behind so quickly and start with a handicap.”
The coaches are coming soon
The game is a while out, now the coaches are coming of both teams for the press conference.
“Again the same thing”
Vladimir Darida was annoyed. “The same thing again,” said the midfielder, referring to the fact that Hertha fell behind early again in the game. “But I think we worked well together. We deserve the point.”
“Must pull out the positive”
After the game, some players commented on the game:
“We want to land a big point today, unfortunately we couldn't do it,” said scorer Niklas Stark. It cannot be explained that the team quickly fell behind again, “otherwise we would stop it immediately”. Now you have to live with one point. “We have to pull out the positive.”
The match report
By Stefan Hermanns directly from the Olympic Stadium:
After almost eight minutes, the east curve made a tempting offer for Werder Bremen fans. The fans of Hertha BSC wanted to start a double song against the currently not particularly well-tolerated German Football Association, but their “Scheiß DFB!” Initially remained unanswered. The guests were not in the mood for insults.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Think about tomorrow today
Hertha's fans are demanding that players win against 1st FC Union in two weeks.
Conclusion!
It remains at 2: 2. After the start, that's okay, but somehow there was more. Soon there are the voices for the game.
Three minutes of added time
Hertha tries again.
Leckie in the game
Now Mathew Leckie is also in the game. Ibisevic heads over the gate.
Penalty taken back
Referee Winkmann took the penalty back. Game continues.
Penalty for Hertha
Penalty for Hertha. Cologne turns on.
Ibisevic comes in
Vedad Ibisevic comes into play for Piatek.
The sun shines over
Now even the sun shines over. Hertha makes the game, Bremen counters.
Hot final phase begins
The last twenty minutes in Oly have started. It should be hot. Both teams are looking for the winning goal.
Compensation for Hertha
After an hour, Cunha gets the compensation she deserves. Darida had previously interrupted a Bremen counterattack. He saw the yellow card. He is now blocked for the upcoming game at TSG Hoffenheim.