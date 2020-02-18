get-involved-for-everyone

Our reader asks: I am an employee of a small internet company with 17 employees. Now I'm in trouble with my boss because he noticed that I wanted to set up a works council. Unfortunately, I have a fixed-term contract that ends in a year and I fear now that it will not be extended. How should I proceed now?

Marta Böning from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) answers: The establishment of a works council is an important decision. Because a works council, i.e. the representation of the interests of employees in the company, has a number of rights to stand up for matters of the entire workforce, but also for individuals, for example in the event of a dismissal. With its statutory participation rights, the works council can influence how working conditions are structured, such as grouping issues or vacation planning, and protects the workforce against arbitrary corporate decisions.

The establishment and work of works councils are regulated in the Works Constitution Act , short: BetrVG. This law provides that a works council can be elected in companies with at least five employees who are actively entitled to vote. From a statistical point of view, what sounds like a rule is an exception: only just under a tenth of all works council-capable companies in Germany have a works council.

The experience you describe is unfortunately not uncommon: Although It is a criminal offense to impede works council elections if not a few employers try to prevent the establishment of works councils by any means. That is why there is special protection against dismissal for those involved in the works council elections. The first three employees who took the initiative to set up a works council will be protected against dismissal until the election results are announced. More extensive protection rules apply to those who carry out the works council elections as electoral board or who run and are elected as members of the works council.

In your specific case, however, the situation is more complicated: Protection against dismissal does not mean that a fixed-term employment relationship is automatically continued beyond the agreed termination date. However, if you are elected to the works council, you must not be discriminated against on the basis of your work: your employer cannot refuse to conclude a follow-up contract for this reason. In case of doubt, however, it is up to you to prove the disadvantage, that is, to present the facts that suggest that the employer is refusing a follow-up contract precisely because of the work of the works council.

I can tell you and only advise your colleagues to go to the trade union responsible for your industries: There you will find support and answers to your questions about establishing a works council.

