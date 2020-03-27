germany-wants-to-care-for-127-intensive-care-patients-from-italy-and-france

Coronavirus hotspot Ischgl? Yes, Laschet believes

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, has just had a direct connection in his government declaration of high infection numbers in the Borken district with Holidays in the Austrian corona virus hotspot Ischgl . 375 People from Borken are infected with the virus, three infected people died of it.

Last had 356 German Holidaymakers reported to an Austrian consumer advocate who collects letters from people who believe they have contracted the corona virus in Tyrol.

The state of Tyrol has been criticized for days because skiing in the fight against the corona virus is not fast enough to have . Ischgl in particular came into focus because a bartender at a popular après-ski bar tested positive for the virus in early March and could have infected numerous guests beforehand.

