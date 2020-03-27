Science
Germany wants to care for 127 intensive care patients from Italy and France
Germany accepts French and Italians
Germany wants in total 127 Care for corona intensive care patients from France and Italy. That explains a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office. The offers of the federal states have now added up to 73 places for seriously ill people from Italy and 50 from France. Both countries are badly affected by the Corona crisis, the clinics are overcrowded. Germany currently has a relatively small number of deaths and still has free intensive care beds. (Reuters)
Boris Johnson tested positive
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is positive on that Corona virus has been tested. He tweeted that himself. He had an increased temperature and cough . “In the past 24 I developed mild symptoms for hours and tested positive for the coronavirus, “said Johnson. He had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer. “ I'm isolating myself now , but I'll continue to videoconferencing the government's response as we fight this virus.”
Now the question arises with which Boris Johnson in contact during the incubation period has been. High-ranking Labor politician Angela Rayner said that she had symptoms. It is unclear whether these are related to Johnson.
Corona virus in the refugee camp
keep your distance? Wash your hands? It is impossible in Moria. Therefore, the corona virus in the refugee camp on Lesbos could rage worse than anywhere else. Colleague Katja Demirci spoke to refugees.
Daily mirror | Katja Demirci
Sweden prohibits meetings of more than 50 People
At a press conference in Stockholm, the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven just announced that meetings of more than 50 People from 29. March are prohibited. The police are instructed to implement this new rule if necessary. According to official information, there are now 3046 confirmed infections, 92 patients died of coronavirus . Up to now there were events in Sweden with 500 people allowed.
Söder accuses Leyen of inactivity
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder has EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused of being hesitant in the coronavirus crisis . “Actually, this crisis would now be the hour of Europe and the hour of the EU Commission. But it is strangely quiet in Brussels,” Söder told Der Spiegel. There is currently a “de-solidarization in Europe that massively endangers the spirit of the European idea.”
Aid shipments to Italy and Spain would have to be organized in Europe. “This is at the top of the European agenda and the Commission would have to do that,” said the CSU chief. Border traffic in the internal market should also remain possible. “We currently have to solve everything bilaterally. Without the Chancellor, we would have real problems .” On Thursday, Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) accused the EU Commission of acting too slowly in the crisis. (Reuters)
Parisian clinics reach their limits
In the greater Paris area, there are clinics According to the French hospital association there are hardly any beds available for intensive care patients : “In 24 or 48 hours we will be at the limit of our capacity. ” Then it is important that other regions show solidarity and take over patients.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that France was spilled by an “extremely high epidemic wave”. This is a considerable burden for the entire healthcare system. More than a quarter of the 29. 000 confirmed infections in France are due to Paris and its suburbs. Scarce 1700 People died, including one on Thursday 16 -Years without previous illnesses.
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet announced on Friday that hospitals in his state French coronavirus Get infected . (Reuters)
No rejection of asylum seekers
The federal government has denied a media report that asylum seekers are currently at the German borders because of the Corona crisis be rejected. “There is no instruction to the federal police to generally reject asylum seekers at the border,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior on Friday. It was just an “individual check” , “to what extent health measures are necessary”.
“There is no decree that we generally reject asylum seekers,” said the ministry spokesman on Friday. He reported that the overall entry restrictions “resulted in a drastic reduction in cross-border traffic”. Even with unauthorized entry “a very sharp decline” can be recorded. (AFP)
Coronavirus hotspot Ischgl? Yes, Laschet believes
Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, has just had a direct connection in his government declaration of high infection numbers in the Borken district with Holidays in the Austrian corona virus hotspot Ischgl . 375 People from Borken are infected with the virus, three infected people died of it.
Last had 356 German Holidaymakers reported to an Austrian consumer advocate who collects letters from people who believe they have contracted the corona virus in Tyrol.
The state of Tyrol has been criticized for days because skiing in the fight against the corona virus is not fast enough to have . Ischgl in particular came into focus because a bartender at a popular après-ski bar tested positive for the virus in early March and could have infected numerous guests beforehand.
Nearly 5000 Coronavirus deaths in Spain
In Spain, which was particularly hard hit by the Corona crisis , the number of infected people is increasing and also of the dead. In the last 24 Hours are scarce 8000 new cases of infection have been registered, bringing the total number to good 64 000, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday in its daily balance sheet.
Meanwhile, the number of dead rose to just under 4900, after round 4300 on Thursday. After Italy, Spain continues to be the country in Europe most affected by the new Sars-CoV-2 virus . (dpa)
Medical students make demands for commitment
The representation of the medical students has published a petition demanding demands from Health Minister Jens Spahn . Thousands of students demand fair conditions for their use in the corona crisis.
It goes without saying that medical students are now being used as support staff in care. Tens of thousands would have volunteered for this within the past two weeks. Despite this overwhelming wave of solidarity, parts of the medical license should now be adapted to the disadvantage of the students . “The changes aim to be able to deploy a large number of students in the practical year (PJ) as quickly as possible and thus in health care,” writes the representative of the medical students. However, these measures represented an enormous additional burden for the students.
Among other things, the medical students demand that the Covid – 19 – conditional Absenteeism not counted would and require a reasonable allowance . The other requirements can be found here.
Daily mirror | Julia Weiss
Second Brandenburg citizen died
The number of Brandenburg citizens infected with the coronavirus is growing continue. As of Friday (8. 00)) were officially
Are in Berlin currently 1937 Infected reported . 235 of which are in the hospital, 46 are treated in intensive care. Eight Berliners died of the corona virus. More information about the virus in Berlin is available in our separate blog.
Daily mirror | Melanie Berger
Federal Council agrees to aid package
The Federal Council approved this in Berlin on Friday Billions aid package approved to deal with the Corona crisis. It is to be financed through a supplementary budget in the amount of 156 billion euros for which new debts have to be raised. The aid is intended to alleviate the economic consequences of the pandemic for the economy and population and to support the healthcare system.
Companies receive unlimited loan commitments and can easily apply for short-time work . Solo self-employed can apply for Hartz IV benefits to bridge their loss of earnings. Small businesses receive grants that they do not have to pay back. In addition, wage replacement benefits for parents who have to stay at home to look after their children, temporary protection against dismissal for tenants and financial incentives for short-time workers and pensioners who step in to sectors where there is a shortage of workers due to the crisis were resolved.
Hospitals get billions in aid to help them expand their intensive capacities and financial grants for the procurement of protective clothing. The funds for nursing care in the clinics are also increased. Care and rehabilitation facilities are partially reimbursed for lost earnings due to low occupancy or closings. The nursing staff in homes and nursing services should spend less time on bureaucracy, regulations and controls are relaxed. Additional costs for care providers for more staff and protective clothing will be borne by the long-term care insurance funds.
In order to be able to decide on the package quickly, the Federal Council came within this week together for his second special session. The countries sent only one representative at a time and refrained from speaking contributions in order to keep the meeting short and the risk of infection low. The Bundestag had passed the package with widespread approval in a rush procedure on Wednesday this week . (epd)
Greater New York has half of all infected people in the United States. New data reveal how the virus entered the country came and how it spreads there. An analysis.
Daily mirror | Christoph von Marschall
1500 Masks stolen from Hamburg hospital
Unknown perpetrators have around 1500 protective masks stolen from a hospital in Hamburg. The police estimated the damage 15 000 Euro, as she announced on Friday. Only authorized persons had access to the mask depot, which limits the number of suspects. The masks were therefore in the period from 20. to 25. Stolen in the hospital in Hamburg's Eilbek district in March. The State Criminal Police Office took over the case. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” had previously reported. (dpa)
Number of infected people increases in NRW 1000
In North Rhine-Westphalia the number of confirmed corona infections is within one day by more than 1000 gone up. The Ministry of Health counted on Friday 11 523 confirmed infections (status 10. 00 clock) and thus 1056 more cases than the day before at the same time. For comparison: from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning the number of infected had increased by 1046 elevated. The number of deaths increased on Friday compared to the previous day 10 on 85.
in particularly affected district of Heinsberg were according to the Ministry on Friday 1150 people (status 10. 00 Clock with infected with the virus. The day before it was at the same time 1090. The death toll increased by 2 29 .
The published country numbers are based on reports from all 53 Counties and independent cities to the Ministry of Health. In the meantime, individual municipalities may have already announced higher numbers of cases. (dpa)
Coronavirus hotspot Ischgl? Criticism is growing
Criticism of the state of Tyrol and especially the popular winter sports resort of Ischgl as possible germ cells of the coronavirus continues to not tear off. An Austrian consumer advocate has now said 400 letters from people who believe they have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 in Tyrol. “The focus is currently on German vacationers with 356 messages. So far, around 90 Percentage of reports from Ischgl and the Paznaun valley, ”said Peter Kolba from the VSV consumer association on Friday. He has been collecting the letters since Wednesday.
At the beginning of the week, Kolba initially reported Tyrolean country chief Günther Platter, regional councilors, mayors and cable car companies to the public prosecutor's office. However, the latter announced that it would not initiate an investigation on the basis of the media reports collected . Therefore, he now wants to offer witnesses and the descriptions of those affected, “which increase the suspicion that the closure of the ski areas has been delayed for commercial reasons,” explained Kolba.
The state of Tyrol has been criticized for days, in the fight against the corona virus skiing not set fast enough . Ischgl in particular came into focus because a bartender at a popular après-ski bar tested positive for the virus in early March and could have infected numerous guests beforehand. In the meantime, the public prosecutor's office has determined that the positive coronavirus test of an employee of another Ischgl restaurant was not reported to the authorities at the end of February .
Situation in Northern Italy continues to be “very critical”
Despite a slight decrease in new infections with the corona virus, northern Italy is not yet over the hill, according to an expert. The climax is still to come , said the Medical Director of the Health Department of the Province of Bergamo, Carlo Alberto Tersalvi, on Friday on Deutschlandfunk. It was too early to speak of a trend reversal. It was a first “good signal” that the pace of confirmed new infections had slowed.
The situation in the six hospitals in the province of Bergamo was “Very critical,” said Tersalvi. The clinics are full of intensive care patients and “at the limit”. General medical care provides some relief. Many less severely ill people would be treated at home. “That helps,” said Tersalvi, who manages the collaboration of all clinics in the province.
It is not yet possible to conclusively assess which mistakes were made in northern Italy at the beginning of the Corona crisis . “It's hard to say now. We are still too much in emergency mode “, said Tersalvi. Medical admission capacity has been doubled. But you could have reacted faster with curfews.
The Italian population was very old , and the lung disease Covid – 19 mainly affects old people, said Tersalvi. That caused “very big problems and a lot of deaths”. The supply of the many small villages is extremely difficult; Many older people are afraid.
The protective measures in Germany, however, Tersalvi considers appropriate . If – as in the province of Bergamo – every day 100 to 120 Count dead, then be the restrictions imposed in Germany “not exaggerated”. (dpa)
Exams in NRW are postponed
The Abitur exams in North Rhine-Westphalia are postponed. The main exams will only take place on 12. May begin , said School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) on Friday in Düsseldorf. Due to a shortened correction period, the Abitur certificates should as planned on 27. June to be spent , said Gebauer.
The exams were originally intended to take place directly after the Easter holidays from 20. April start. Round 90. 000 Students are currently studying in NRW for high school. The bridge day after Ascension Day is used for the exams, so it should not be a day off for the students.
With this shift (…) we want to give the students the time to prepare for the Abitur exams with the teachers.
Yvonne Gebauer
World Medical Director warns of early loosening
World Medical Director Frank Ulrich Montgomery has spoken out in favor of the blocking of contacts and exit restrictions in Germany can only be canceled gradually . Even if Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn considers considering a possible softening of the currently strict measures after Easter, “this will not happen completely,” said Montgomery.
“We have to be very careful that there is no setback and the number of infections is skyrocketing again because all people meet again, “warned the chairman of the World Medical Association. Easter may be too early for possible loosening . That depends on the development of the number of infected and must be decided in consultation with the Robert Koch Institute.
More than 1000 Infected in Russia
In Russia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases according to the authorities is over 196 on 1036 gone up. This is the highest growth within a day so far. In addition, another death was reported . Four people in Russia have now died as a result of the infection. Dmitri Peskow, President's spokesman, said Thursday that there is currently no coronavirus epidemic in Russia. The situation is much better than in many other countries. (Reuters)
Twitter user offers Jens Spahn masks
Contact 2020: So that his offer to manufacture respiratory masks for the German state really reaches Minister of Health Jens Spahn, a Twitter user reported directly to the minister via the social network. His answer promptly followed: “I am pleased that my team is already in contact with you. Thank you for your support!” So of course it works.
Anyone who suspects an infection should be tested. So it says in the strategy paper of the Interior Ministry. This would require a capacity of 200. 000 Tests daily.
Daily mirror | Ragnar Vogt