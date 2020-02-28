germany-is-hosting-the-2027-handball-world-cup

German fans can look forward to a handball winter fairy tale almost continuously – and the officials of the German Handball Federation (DHB) are also cheering: after the European Championship 2024 find the World Championships for women 2025 and men 2027 takes place in Germany. “Overall, this is a huge opportunity for our sport to continue the growth path of the past few years,” said DHB President Andreas Michelmann after the title fights were awarded by the International Handball Federation in Cairo on Friday.

DHB Vice President Bob Hanning, who will be leaving office next year, was also thrilled after the decision of the IHF executive at the Marriott Hotel in the Egyptian capital. “Handball has never been so much in focus as it has been in the next ten years. This means that we can swim in the fairway of a sport as big as football. We are very proud that we have achieved this, ”said Hanning of the German Press Agency Obligation for DHB It was also a great pleasure that the U 21 – World Cup in the year 2023 takes place for the first time in Germany. “From 2023 to 2027 we organize major handball events almost continuously. These are great opportunities to celebrate handball, build stars and anchor our sport firmly in society, ”said Michelmann. “All of us together can make the just started 20 years into a decade of handball on this foundation.” The men's title fights for 2025 were given to Croatia , Denmark and Norway awarded, the World Cup for women 2027 takes place in Hungary. The DHB is organizing the final tournament two years earlier together with the Netherlands. “We look forward to working closely with our neighbors,” said DHB CEO Mark Schober. “Together we want to offer 2025 holidays for handball in December.” Germany was last 2017 for women and 2019 in the men's World Cup hosts. Last year, the DHB selection narrowly missed out on a medal as fourth, but in some cases excited more than eleven million people in front of the TV sets when playing in the sold-out halls of Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. Hanning therefore sees the World Cup award as an obligation for the association and the national team. “These are outstanding opportunities that need to be used now. This is the greatest chance that handball in Germany has ever had when it comes to gaining new members, ”said Hanning recently concluded a long-term and lucrative TV contract with ARD and ZDF until 2025, which ensures the national team a constant presence in front of a crowd of millions and due to the home World Cup 2027 is likely to be extended. [Lesen Sie auch unsere Geschichte über den neuen Handball-Bundestrainer Alfred Gislason.] Michelmann went even further when classifying the IHF decision: “We also consider this commitment as our contribution to a possible German application for the Olympic Games 2032 with a clear message: Germany can do major international events, ”said the DHB boss. Germany is the seventh time for men after 1938, 1961, 1974, 1982, 2007 and 2019 WM host. A Women's World Cup has been held three times (1965, 1967, 2017) on German soil instead. Hanning predicted: “The prospect of tournaments in front of our own audience will be a great motivation for our players.” (dpa)