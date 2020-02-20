germans-from-the-“diamond-princess”-come-to-berlin-and-are-isolated-for-14-days

Berlin is expecting German passengers from the Japanese cruise ship “Diamond Princess” on the weekend, on which the innovative corona virus is rampant. A machine with people is expected to arrive on the military part of Tegel Airport on Saturday, Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) said in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Accordingly, two Berliners are among the six passengers. Both are tested negative for Sars-CoV-2. It is planned to isolate them first 14 days at home. The procedure was agreed with all participating authorities in the federal and state governments.

The corona virus is rampant on the ship with the 3000 passengers

The people – four German citizens and two spouses – first fly to Rome on an Italian return flight. Then they travel on to Berlin, where they are received by medical officers. Those who do not live in the capital are brought to their hometowns by DRK employees.

Almost two weeks ago 20 Chinese returnees had landed in Berlin-Tegel and had been quarantined in a separate part of the DRK Kliniken Köpenick. You can leave the quarantine next Sunday.

The “Diamond Princess” had been quarantined by the Japanese authorities after a few corona cases. As a result, the lung disease continued to spread on the ship. Up to the previous day, infections on the ship 621 had been detected among the people on board. Two passengers have since died. The disembarkation of the around 3000 people on the ship is underway and should last at least until Friday.

According to Kalaycis, Berliners have to consider the China outbreak virus Sars-CoV-2 don't worry. Furthermore, there is no confirmed case of infection in the city. In 96 cases where there was suspicion, a medical examination showed that there was no infection.

“There is no need to panic “Kalayci said to the coronavirus

” There is no need to panic, but we have to remain vigilant and take the issue seriously, “Kalayci said. Because it cannot be ruled out that infected people come to Germany and then infect others who then carry the virus on. “Nobody can rule this out at the present time.”

In order to prevent such a scenario in Berlin, a crisis team from the health administration, in close cooperation with the districts, police, fire brigade and charité, is constantly monitoring the situation. The Berlin health authorities did a good job, according to Kalayci. Official doctors took care of insecure people and laboratory analyzes, and were in close contact with institutions such as the trade fair or the airport company. Close coordination with the federal government and other countries is also important.

The opposition in the Chamber of Deputies used a parliamentary debate on the new type of corona virus to criticize what they considered to be a poor state of health in the city. The CDU, FDP and AfD refer among other things to long waiting times in emergency rooms, a shortage of specialists in clinics, the migration of doctors and nursing staff as well as inadequate equipment in disaster protection. Instead of talking about these “real problems”, the Senate focuses on a problem that does not exist in Berlin, said FDP deputy Florian Kluckert. (AP)