german-team-in-madrid-after-beating-belarus

Led by top player Jan-Lennard Struff, the German tennis men reached the final round of the Davis Cup as in the previous year. The team of team boss Michael Kohlmann prevailed in the qualification game against Belarus and thus bought the ticket for the event in Madrid from 23. to 29. November.

German progress in Düsseldorf was already certain on Saturday before the final individual. After the double Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies gave the hosts a 2-1 lead, Struff scored the necessary third point against Egor Gerassimow in the top individual. The 29 – year old Warsteiner won after strong performance with 6: 3, 6: 2 and won in his second single. Struff had already defeated Ilja Iwaschka on Friday. Because Philipp Kohlschreiber lost to Gerassimow afterwards, the German team had to tremble a little.

3000 Spectators celebrated the team in the Castello in Düsseldorf

But the double Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies got Germany on track on Saturday. The two French Open winners defeated the Belarusian duo Ilja Iwaschka and Andrej Wassilewski with 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 5) and were then celebrated by the 3000 spectators in the Castello . “The mood was unique. I got goose bumps when I went onto the pitch, ”said Mies, who had almost a home game as a Cologne native. “I filled a block all by myself,” said the 29 year old. “I will never forget this day.”

Struff then continued his strong performance against Gerassimow. The Sauerlaender acted highly concentrated and punchy, but also benefited somewhat from the fact that the Belarusian number one was nowhere near as good as the day before against Kohlschreiber. In the first set, Struff took a break to 5: 3 to get the first round 6: 3 after just 26 minutes.

When the German number one started with a break in the second section, Gerassimow's resistance was broken. With the first match ball, Struff made the win perfect after only 58 minutes and then hopped across the field with the other players and the Germany flag. The last individual between Dominik Koepfer and Daniil Ostapenkow was irrelevant.

Last year Germany made it into the quarter-finals in Madrid

Last year Germany had reached the quarter-finals in Madrid, but lost there against Great Britain. This time it should go a little further. “I have the feeling that something is really growing together here,” said Struff. The groups for the final round will be drawn this Thursday in London. (dpa)