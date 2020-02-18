Science
German returnees to China in Berlin will soon be allowed to go home
Germany sends 8.7 tons of protective equipment and disinfectants to China
The federal government has again sent aid to China. “We want to continue to do our best to support China in fighting the Corona virus,” said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday. Therefore, on Tuesday, “another aid delivery of 8.7 tons with a value of more than 150. 00 0 Euro on the way “
Germany wanted to help “quickly and unbureaucratically” with these relief items, explained Maas. Germany is “firmly on China's side” in combating the epidemic and “works closely and trustingly with the Chinese authorities”.
According to information from the Federal Foreign Office includes personal protective equipment and clothing as well as disinfectants and sprayers . Germany had brought a total of 5.4 tons of consumables to China in early February when returning German citizens from Wuhan. (AFP)
China returnees may soon go home
The 20 German returnees from China who have been on the grounds of a Köpenicker DRK Clinic are housed, are expected to leave this coming Sunday. As the district city councilor for health and the environment, Bernd Geschanowski, announced on Tuesday, people are still symptom-free and have so far shown no positive results for the coronavirus. They were last tested on Monday, another test is planned for the end of the week. (Tsp)
Russia imposes entry ban for Chinese
Russia wants to start Thursday no longer allow Chinese citizens to enter . These measures are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian authorities said. The entry ban should be limited. (Reuters)
To present bad news in a well-dosed and strictly controlled manner, the Chinese leadership has practice. On Monday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency briefly announced that the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party Standing Committee considered it necessary to postpone the National People's Congress to an “appropriate time.”
1870 Deaths in China
The President of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is wearing the latest coronavirus numbers. In China are 72. 528 People infected , 1870 are at the lung disease Covid 19 died. Worldwide there are 804 Illnesses.
92 People have in 12 countries outside of China infected by human-to-human transmission . In his speech, Ghebreyesus also praised Singapore's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
German cruise ship passengers should return
after the end of the quarantine The cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan should, according to the will of the Federal Government, also enable Germans to return home as soon as possible. “ We are working hard to ensure that the 'Diamond Princess' to enable a return to Germany soon “, it said on Tuesday from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
The ministry stands “in close exchange with our European partners “. The “Diamond Princess” was quarantined on February 5 because of the new corona virus. Of the originally around 3700 People on board became infected at least 542 with the causative agent of respiratory disease Covid – 19, some test results are still pending.
According to the shipping company, eight Germans on board the ship . The Federal Foreign Office announced last Sunday that two Germans had also been infected. On Monday, the ministry said it was considering a return of the Germans. Great Britain and Italy have already announced a return campaign for their citizens, the USA flew around Monday 300 US passengers of the “Diamond Princess”.
The two-week quarantine period on the cruise ship, the is at anchor in Yokohama . People who have not been diagnosed with the virus and who have had no close contact with the infected should then be allowed to disembark. According to the authorities, this applies to approximately 500 People.
The quarantine is extended for the rest. Evidence shows that infected people are isolated in hospitals. (AFP)
Can Singapore contain the outbreak?
The news channel Channel News Asia based in Singapore disseminated the new numbers from the country. Singapore seems to have been able to curb the spread of the virus so far, most recently there were four new infections. Singapore's health system is considered one of the world's best.
Two Brandenburgers back from the cruise ship
The trip with the cruise ship went for they are different than expected: Two Brandenburgers returned home after days of wandering the “Westerdam” through Asian waters. The two people from the district of Dahme-Spreewald have no symptoms of the coronavirus – yet they are currently in domestic isolation and are interviewed daily, as the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. To do this, they would have to fill out questionnaires about their state of health and measure fever. “For our infection control, it doesn't matter where people come from,” said a spokesman for the ministry. According to the ministry, the two have not come into contact with infected people.
The cruise ship “Westerdam” coming from Hong Kong had after the random walk on Thursday of last week created in the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia . Previously, it had not been allowed to call at several ports due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. A coronavirus test on one of the passengers on the ship was positive on the way home. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers included 57 German. On Friday the first of just under 2300 Passengers are allowed to leave the ship. Before they disembarked, they were examined medically. 20 tested suspected cases were however not confirmed. All results were negative, the shipping company said. (AP)
It is only a matter of time before the virus will be more or less everywhere.
The infectious medic Jeremy Farrar
Expert calls coronavirus outbreak “unprecedented”
In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung warns infectious medic Jeremy Farrar of the corona virus. No outbreak of the last 100 Years would have been like this spread quickly and is so difficult to contain.
He expects the virus to first spread to China and other Asian countries, then reach North America and Europe, later also Africa and finally South America. The outbreak could still be contained, but completely stopped but probably no longer.
Farrar measures a special role Singapore at. The country would have one of the best health systems in the world . If Singapore does not manage to get the virus under control within the next few weeks, it is also worrying for other countries.
With a vaccine against the coronavirus the expert expects in one year at the earliest. Until then, the epidemic applies to protective measures such as quarantine, hand hygiene and a restriction of travel curb.
Other patients in Bavaria discharged healthy from the clinic
Most of the total 14 People in Bavaria who had been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the end of January are now returned to their everyday life in a healthy way . As the Bavarian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, there are currently four of those affected in the hospital . They are looked after in the Munich Clinic Schwabing and are largely symptom-free. They were also expected to be able to leave the hospital soon.
All 14 Coronavirus infections in the Free State were related to the Stockdorf auto supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague unwittingly introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. Some employees were infected, sometimes relatives also became infected.
The prerequisites for dismissal include several negative tests for the virus. The criteria were determined by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. (AP)
Chinese study sees “downward trend” in infections
According to the most comprehensive study on the new coronavirus in China most infections have a harmless course. 80, 9 percent of infections should be classified as mild , the study said on Tuesday in the “Chinese Journal of Epidemiology “and for which the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has data on 72. 314 Infections evaluated. 13,8th However, percent of cases are serious, 4.7 percent of infections are even life-threatening.
According to the study authors, the epidemic in China had its first climax between the 24. and 26. January. Since then 11. According to the study, there is a “downward trend” in February, especially outside the province of Hubei. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus could adapt through genetic mutation and may spread faster. Doctors should therefore remain “vigilant”.
The highest risk of death from infection, according to the official study, has people with cardiovascular diseases, followed by diabetics, people with chronic respiratory diseases and high blood pressure. According to the data, there have been no deaths among children up to the age of nine until the age of 39 years the death rate is very low at 0.2 percent.
Overall, the death rate is 2.3 percent . According to the study, men have a significantly higher risk of death with 2.8 percent than women with 1.7 percent.
According to the study, health workers are a risk group , Of the infections examined, 3019 in this professional group. Nearly 86 Percent of infections were found in people living in or traveling to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province. (AFP)
Further German aid deliveries to China
Steal thieves 6000 Surgical masks from a hospital in Japan
Thieves from a hospital in Japan r and 6000 surgical masks stolen . Four boxes with the protective masks, which have also become scarce and expensive in Japan due to the coronoavirus epidemic, disappeared from a locked storage room in the Red Cross Hospital in the port city of Kobe, a hospital representative said on Tuesday. The theft is “unfortunate”, but the clinic still has enough masks for their daily work.
The Japanese police opened an investigation , She assumes that the thieves want to resell the masks.
protective masks , which have been part of the street scene in hygiene-conscious Japan for decades, are now sold out in many shops due to the coronavirus epidemic t. Prices have exploded in online shops. In the classified ad portal Mercari a box with 65 Masks for 50. 00 0 yen (short 420 Euro) offered. The portal therefore urged its users to trade masks only in a “socially acceptable framework”.
In Hong Kong, armed thieves had given Panicked hamster purchases on Monday stole hundreds of toilet paper rolls. A delivery truck driver was attacked in the Chinese special administrative zone by three men who threatened him with knives and toilet paper worth more than 1000 Hong Kong dollar (round 120 Euro). (AFP)
China returnees in Berlin tested negative again
The 20 China returnees in Berlin are not yet with the new type of corona virus infected. The latest test results on the Covid – 19 – Virus be negative again , said Lena Högemann, spokeswoman for the Senate Department for Health, on Tuesday.
The Germans and their family members had been severely affected by the corona virus Chinese city of Wuhan and had been flown to Berlin more than a week ago. Two weeks should 16 adults and 4 children remain in quarantine in the Köpenick district. Högemann added that if there is still no virus detection, the returnees could leave the isolation station on Sunday. (AP)
curfew for millions of Chinese
To prevent the spread of the corona virus, has China's government the Freedom of movement restricted for many citizens. According to research by the New York Times, at least 150 Millions of people affected by the restrictions and can not easily their houses leave. That corresponds to more than ten percent of the total population.
At the locations With the strictest rules, only one person per household is allowed to leave the house, and not every day, reports the New York Times. In many quarters, residents need appropriate documents to move around the area. In a district of Xi'an, residents can only leave their homes every three days to buy food and other necessary goods. The purchase may not take longer than two hours.
Overall, more than live 760 Millions of people in neighborhoods or villages where there are government restrictions. They can look very different. In some neighborhoods, residents must show their ID and measure their temperature before being allowed to enter the neighborhood in other locations they don't receive visitors. In many places, local authorities have encouraged restrictions on freedom of movement, but have not yet issued restrictions.
Meanwhile 542 Coronavirus cases on “Diamond Princess”
The number of passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan that tested positive for the coronavirus rose again significantly.
As the Japanese Ministry of Health announced, the number increased by 88 in the meantime 542 Cases. Of the 88 , which were now tested positive, showed 65 no symptoms such as fever or cough, the Japanese TV channel NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Health in Tokyo. (AP)
Soon raincoats in Fukushima due to coronavirus?
The coronavirus may also soon affect workers in 2011 wrecked Japanese nuclear power plant in Fukushima .
Because of the virus epidemic, the manufacture of the special protective suits made in China are in danger, said the operator Tepco. Therefore, employees may soon have to wear plastic raincoats instead.
The personnel who clean up the plant destroyed after a severe earthquake and tsunami wear special protective coats. These prevent radioactive dust from sticking to clothing or the body. Tepco needs about 6000 of these protective coats per day. (AFP)
Passengers of “Diamond Princess” before disembarkation
After two weeks of quarantine due to the new type of corona virus, the first people are due to board this Wednesday of the cruise ship can go in Japan. Disembarkation is expected to last until Friday, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday. The number of passengers and crew members infected with Sars-CoV-2 was up the previous day by 99 on 454 gone up. All infected people were brought to clinics. In the meantime, all passengers of the “Diamond Princess” remaining on board have been taken, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Health. The results were initially unknown.
A German couple is also known to be infected. Initially, a total of ten German citizens were on board. According to information from Monday, the federal government is examining whether support from the federal government is necessary for the return of these passengers. For potential returnees, there are considerations for a quarantine in the home environment, according to the Federal Ministry of Health Kato continues. However, the German embassy had previously announced that every guest had to go through a health check beforehand. The quarantine period should be extended for those passengers who had close contact with infected people. The United States had already brought hundreds of fellow countrymen home on Monday, including infected people. These are treated in clinics, all other returnees should 14 days in quarantine.
Except for those infected on board the ship were in Japan until Tuesday 53 cases confirmed with the new pathogen. (AP)
China suspends tariffs on US medical devices
China will waive tariffs next month due to the coronavirus epidemic in the People's Republic on medical devices from the USA. As the government announced in Beijing on Tuesday, the exemptions will apply from March 2. According to the customs authorities, this includes, for example, instruments for measuring blood pressure, monitors for monitoring patients or equipment for blood transfusions.
The demand for medical equipment in China is high: According to official information, almost 1900 people died of the novel coronavirus , more than 72. 00 0 people got infected.
The tariff exemptions announced on Tuesday should also apply to a whole range of other imported goods, including foods such as frozen pork, beef and seafood. The price of pork in China had risen sharply last year due to the outbreak of African swine fever.
The announcement comes at a time when the Chinese economy is growing is struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. Beijing had already announced at the beginning of February that punitive tariffs on US imports were worth 75 Billion dollars (68 billion euros) in half, thereby signaling further relaxation in the trade dispute with the USA.
This affects numerous products from soybeans to aircraft. In mid-January, China and the United States signed a first partial settlement agreement after almost two years of bitter trade dispute. (AFP)
Amnesty: Activist arrested after criticizing President Xi
After criticizing China's President Xi Jinping for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic The Chinese police arrested well-known activist Xu Zhiyong, according to Amnesty International. The anti-corruption activist went into hiding in December and was caught on Saturday, the human rights organization said on Tuesday. According to the AFP news agency, Xu was arrested in the south Chinese city of Canton. The police there initially did not comment on request.
Xu was in hiding after the police dissolved a meeting of intellectuals in the east Chinese city of Xiamen. The participants had spoken about political reforms. According to human rights defenders, more than a dozen lawyers and activists were arrested or disappeared after the meeting to do, said Amnesty's China expert, Patrick Poon. Xu had continued to post on the Twitter online service from his hiding place. In a post two weeks ago, he asked President Xi to resign. Among other things, he criticized his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, the trade dispute with the USA and the democracy protests in Hong Kong.
“Medical supplies are scarce, hospitals are full of patients and many infected people have no chance of having the disease diagnosed, “Xu wrote on February 4 of the coronavirus epidemic. “It's a mess.”
Xu is one of the founding members of the New Citizens' Movement, which deals with corruption in China and, among other things, more transparency about wealth senior official calls. Of 2013 to 2017 he was imprisoned for four years because of the Organization of an “illegal gathering.”
Since President Xi took office 2012 the Chinese government severely restricted civil rights and had numerous activists, lawyers and students arrested. The fight against the novel corona virus has not deterred the government from “suppressing all dissenting voices,” said Amnesty expert Poon.
Human Rights Watch expert Yaqiu Wang said the coronavirus epidemic illustrates “how important values like freedom of expression and transparency are.” Xu has long campaigned for these values. His arrest shows that the Chinese government is adhering to “old methods” to “silence its critics.”
Xu's longtime friend Hua Ze told AFP , Xu continued to speak after he went into hiding. That alone was “a kind of warfare” to the Chinese government, said Hua, who claims that she has had no contact with Xu since Saturday morning. (AFP)