german-returnees-to-china-in-berlin-will-soon-be-allowed-to-go-home

Amnesty: Activist arrested after criticizing President Xi

After criticizing China's President Xi Jinping for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic The Chinese police arrested well-known activist Xu Zhiyong, according to Amnesty International. The anti-corruption activist went into hiding in December and was caught on Saturday, the human rights organization said on Tuesday. According to the AFP news agency, Xu was arrested in the south Chinese city of Canton. The police there initially did not comment on request.

Xu was in hiding after the police dissolved a meeting of intellectuals in the east Chinese city of Xiamen. The participants had spoken about political reforms. According to human rights defenders, more than a dozen lawyers and activists were arrested or disappeared after the meeting to do, said Amnesty's China expert, Patrick Poon. Xu had continued to post on the Twitter online service from his hiding place. In a post two weeks ago, he asked President Xi to resign. Among other things, he criticized his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, the trade dispute with the USA and the democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“Medical supplies are scarce, hospitals are full of patients and many infected people have no chance of having the disease diagnosed, “Xu wrote on February 4 of the coronavirus epidemic. “It's a mess.”

Xu is one of the founding members of the New Citizens' Movement, which deals with corruption in China and, among other things, more transparency about wealth senior official calls. Of 2013 to 2017 he was imprisoned for four years because of the Organization of an “illegal gathering.”

Since President Xi took office 2012 the Chinese government severely restricted civil rights and had numerous activists, lawyers and students arrested. The fight against the novel corona virus has not deterred the government from “suppressing all dissenting voices,” said Amnesty expert Poon.

Human Rights Watch expert Yaqiu Wang said the coronavirus epidemic illustrates “how important values ​​like freedom of expression and transparency are.” Xu has long campaigned for these values. His arrest shows that the Chinese government is adhering to “old methods” to “silence its critics.”

Xu's longtime friend Hua Ze told AFP , Xu continued to speak after he went into hiding. That alone was “a kind of warfare” to the Chinese government, said Hua, who claims that she has had no contact with Xu since Saturday morning. (AFP)