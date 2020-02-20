Science
German passengers of the “Diamond Princess” come to Berlin
Berlin is expecting German passengers from the Japanese cruise ship “Diamond Princess” on the coming weekend, on which the innovative corona virus is rampant. “ Probably this Saturday there will be a landing in Tegel, again in the military part, because two Berliners are among the passengers are, ”said Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Both are tested negative for Sars-CoV-2. It is planned to start with 14 days at home to isolate. The procedure was coordinated with all participating authorities in the federal and state governments. Kalayci did not provide any further details.
Up to the previous day there were on the ship 621 Infections among people on board have been demonstrated. Two passengers have since died. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship is in progress and should last at least until Friday. The most recent issue was to take German passengers back to Europe on an Italian plane. Almost two weeks ago were 20 Chinese returnees landed in Berlin and quarantined in Köpenick. You can leave the quarantine next Sunday. (AP)
Dozens of cases of coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests
A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: alone 38 Members of the religious community Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu City have so far contracted the virus, as the authorities announced on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year-old follower of the sect, who initially refused virus tests and went on to religious fairs.
According to the authorities, around a thousand people, who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman, were called on to enter self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all major hospitals were closed for security reasons.
The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.
The 61 – According to media reports, the year-old had attended at least four services before her coronavirus diagnosis. Previously, she complained about fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far, 37 further cases within the local Shincheonji community confirmed, the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 People infected with the virus.
The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the cloak of Jesus Christ and on Judgment Day 144. 00 0 will take body and soul to heaven. (AFP)
Coronavirus has so far not affected the carnival
The coronavirus has according to the festival committee Cologne Carnival so far no effects on the foolish goings-on. The Bützjes (kisses) would not be counted and in this respect it would be difficult to check, said Tanja Holthaus, spokeswoman for the festival committee. But overall, the following applies: “So far we have not felt any effects.”
Of course, people in Carnival would get closer than usual – for example when cheating. A few simple hygiene rules already ensured carefree celebrations: “Washing your hands, coughing in the crook of your arm and all the other little things that you can get into the cold time should consider anyway. Dealing with the corona virus is no different than dealing with other diseases that can be transmitted. ”In the carnival strongholds, the highlight of the foolish hustle and bustle begins on Thursday with Women's Fast Night or Old Women's Thursday. (AP)
South Korea with significant increase in coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has increased significantly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday 31 new cases. As a result, the number of previously confirmed infections with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid that had broken out in China increased in the East Asian country – 19 on 82. This week alone came with 50 Additional cases.
According to the information, the new cases were stuck probably more 23 people with a patient in the southeast city of Daegu. It is assumed that so far 40 people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 came into contact with the woman when they attended a Christian sect service in Daegu. It was initially unclear how the woman got infected.
The new cases triggered concern in South Korea about a so-called super spreader, which can infect many other people. At this point, the government in Seoul is assuming that “Covid – 19 locally to a limited extent, ”Deputy Minister of Health Kim Kang Lip was quoted by the national news agency Yonhap. (AP)
Coronavirus: Two passengers of the “Diamond Princess” died
Two with The novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 infected passengers on board the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan have died. As the Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday citing government circles in Tokyo, the victims are 87 year old Japanese and a 84 year old Japanese woman.
They had tested positive and were taken to the hospital by the ship, where they now died. Japan has now mourned three deaths as a result of virus infections in the country. Meanwhile, the disembarkation of the passengers of the “Diamond Princess” in Yokohama continued.
Up to the previous day were 621 Infections among people on board the cruise ship have been demonstrated. All of those affected came to hospitals. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship would last at least until Friday, the government had said. (AP)
Pompeo criticizes China after expelling journalists
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the expulsion of three journalists from the Wall Street Journal newspaper from China. “Mature, responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinions,” said Pompeo on Wednesday. The correct answer was not to restrict the freedom of the press, but to “present counter-arguments.”
China had three out of anger over a guest comment on the corona virus Wall Street Journal journalists withdraw their press accreditations. In the guest post from early February, US professor Walter Russell Mead, entitled “China is the real sick man in Asia”, criticized the Chinese leaders' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel virus. The Chinese foreign ministry described the article as “racist” and “lurid.”
The three “Wall Street Journal” journalists to whom the Accreditation withdrawn work in the news department of the newspaper, not in the opinion section responsible for guest contributions. According to the newspaper, they were ordered to leave China within five days. (AFP)
WHO sees great progress in the fight against coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO ) has commended the progress made in combating the novel Chinese corona virus. Since the outbreak of the new lung disease Covid – 19 in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan “we have made enormous progress in a short time,” said WHO expert Richard Brennan at a press conference in Cairo.
The virus can now “diagnosed everywhere “and effective measures have been taken. However, it is still not possible to say whether the spread of the virus is” contained “. (AFP)
Iran confirms two deaths
Two patients in Iran have died as a result of their coronavirus infection. This was announced by the head of the medical faculty of the city of Qom in central Iran, according to the Mehr news agency. According to the Ministry of Health, the two had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the first time. Both were immediately sent to quarantine. So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
Only hours before a government spokesman had confirmed that it was the first in the Iran gives. (AP)
Economic consequences for German sporting goods manufacturers
Closed shops, empty factory buildings – the corona virus in China is increasingly causing headaches for the German sporting goods industry. China is not only one of the most important markets for Puma and Adidas, they also source large parts of their shoes, textiles and accessories from there. Puma boss Björn Gulden said in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that the business in China had practically collapsed since the end of January. “But we are currently working on the assumption that the situation will normalize in the short term and we will then set our goals for the year 2020 reachable.” Adidas said more cautiously: Business in China was after a brilliant start to the year since the New Year on 25. January at 85 Percent slumped. How this works is open. (Reuters)
Virus also registered in Iran for the first time
According to the Ministry of Health, the virus is in Iran for the first time the new corona viruses have been detected. In the city of Qom in central Iran, the tests were positive in two people , said a spokesman for the ministry on Wednesday, according to Isna news agency. Both were immediately sent to quarantine . So far, Iran has had reports and rumors about Covid – 19 – Cases vehemently rejected.
The notification of an initial infection in Egypt , however, turned out to be wrong. The test on the foreigner who was suspected of being infected was negative , reports state television, citing the Ministry of Health. (dpa / Reuters)
Outrage over guest commentary on the Coronavirus: China expels three journalists from the “Wall Street Journal”
In protest of an insulting comment in the “Wall Street Journal” on the outbreak of lung disease, China is expelling three correspondents from the newspaper. Their accreditation will be withdrawn with immediate effect , spokesman for the State Department, Geng Shuang, told the press in Beijing on Wednesday. It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that several correspondents are being expelled from an international news organization in the country.
Vice-office chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who is a US citizen, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were asked to leave China within five days, the newspaper said. The unusual designation exacerbates tensions between China and the United States. Washington had acted against five Chinese state media on the previous day by regulating them more closely as direct organs of the communist leadership in Beijing.
The trigger of the Chinese anger is an opinion by columnist Walter Russell Mead in the “Wall Street Journal” of February 4th with the headline: “China is the true sick man of Asia. ”The choice of words is reminiscent of the description of the internally torn China at the end of the 19. and beginning of 20. Century, when the country was exploited by the colonial powers – a time that is described in China today as the “century of humiliation”.
Immediate withdrawal of the press card is unusual, as China has mostly refused to extend it in the past – which then practically resulted in the correspondent being expelled. However, the tone in dealing with foreign media has become rougher for a few years. Since the outbreak of the lung disease, censorship has also been tightened. Since then, the options for circumventing Internet blocks via tunnel services (VPN – Virtual Private Network) have also been disrupted more than ever. (AP)
RTL broadcasts Formula 1 race in Vietnam due to coronavirus from Germany
The TV station RTL will produce the live broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Vietnam entirely in Cologne. According to RTL, the reason for this is the incalculable spread of the coronavirus and the “risks to the health of colleagues” . No employees will travel to Vietnam. The picture material is provided by the organizer.
“We have a high responsibility for our employees,” said RTL sports director Manfred Loppe in a message. “When reporting from Hanoi, the risks to their health appear to be too great after careful examination. We came to this decision after querying numerous information points and the bottom line was that we did not get what we considered to be a reliable assessment of the situation on site. ”
The Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5 is the third race of the season. Hanoi is the first venue for Formula 1. According to the current status, the race should take place, although the city is only around 150 kilometers from the border with China. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai had been postponed to an unknown date later in the year due to the spread of the corona virus.
Russia imposes an entry ban on the Chinese for coronavirus
Russia has imposed a temporary entry ban on the Chinese for fear of the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of this Thursday, all planned entries for work or for tourism and study purposes are affected, according to a decree by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russian media described the unusual step of such a “total ban” on Wednesday as unprecedented.
The ban only applies to Chinese citizens, not to others travelers coming from China, as the newspaper “Kommersant” reported. Alone 2019 2.3 million Chinese traveled to Russia , like the paper according to the domestic intelligence agency FSB wrote, who is responsible for border protection. According to the report, employers in eastern Russia are now worried that the workforce could become scarce. Many Chinese work in construction and agriculture in the region.
No acute infection with Sars-CoV-2 is officially known in Russia , Two Chinese are cured of Covid – 19, the lung disease caused by the virus. According to official information, there is an infected Russian couple on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan.
Only Chinese people are allowed to travel via the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. There was no information available on the duration of the entry stop. Russia had recently largely closed its borders. However, the Chinese were still able to enter Sheremetyevo Airport. According to the health inspector Rospotrebnadsor, a terminal with a laboratory for the control of Chinese travelers was reserved.
The authority Rospotrebnadsor announced on Wednesday that currently in Russia more than 14 00 0 Chinese would be under medical observation. This means that they were first examined medically after entry. Their names were then sent to the registration authorities at their Russian place of residence with the order to introduce themselves to the doctor there. (AP)
China does not send government officials to G 20 – Ministerial meeting
According to insiders, China says the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank will participate in the G
Because of The crisis also shakes the schedule for this year's People's Congress. The start of the annual meeting of around is scheduled for March 5. Delegate may be moved. A committee should decide on Monday. The reason given is that the containment of the virus is a priority.
Because of the epidemic, more than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences such as that Auto show in Beijing and the world's largest mobile phone show MWC in Barcelona canceled, which could potentially result in billions of dollars in lost business. (Reuters)
500 leave passengers Cruise liner “Diamond Princess”
After two weeks of isolation, around 19,000 were allowed to sail in the Japanese port of Yokohama 500 Passengers leaving the “Diamond Princess”. The Carnival cruise ship was quarantined on February 3 after a previous passenger in Hong Kong tested positive for the corona virus. Of the round 3700 Guests and crew members on board have now more than 540 tested positive. The Japanese authorities said that those who had been tested negative during the quarantine and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to leave the ship. Anyone who had tested negative but shared a cabin with an infected person had to stay. The United States, Australia and other countries provided planes to take their countrymen home. (Reuters)
