german-passengers-of-the-“diamond-princess”-come-to-berlin

Dozens of cases of coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests

A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: alone 38 Members of the religious community Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu City have so far contracted the virus, as the authorities announced on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year-old follower of the sect, who initially refused virus tests and went on to religious fairs.

According to the authorities, around a thousand people, who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman, were called on to enter self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all major hospitals were closed for security reasons.

The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.

The 61 – According to media reports, the year-old had attended at least four services before her coronavirus diagnosis. Previously, she complained about fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far, 37 further cases within the local Shincheonji community confirmed, the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 People infected with the virus.

The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the cloak of Jesus Christ and on Judgment Day 144. 00 0 will take body and soul to heaven. (AFP)